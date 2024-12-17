Car Rental Companies Ranked Worst To Best (According To Consumer Reports)

SlashGear has already ranked car insurance companies, the most reliable used cars under $15,000, and the cars with the worst blind spots using Consumer Reports results — there's something to be said for listening to expert advice when it comes to buying a car. On the other hand, what if you need a rental?

You might think that there aren't many options, and that you get what you get when it comes to rentals. While that might be true in a small town, there are often numerous car rental services in every airport and big city across the United States.

Unfortunately, not every car rental company seems to have its customers' best interests at heart. You could be spoiled for choice, but are any of those choices actually good? From adding surprise fees to offering dirty rentals in need of repair, plenty of companies have earned disappointing marks from Consumer Reports' deep dive into the data.

Given how terribly some customers ranked their rental experiences, it's not surprising that some consumers have turned to renting a U-Haul instead of a car (even U-Haul agrees its rentals are cheaper). If you do want to rent a car (or SUV or pickup) instead of a moving van or truck, you might want to avoid some of the worst-rated car rentals.

To that end, these are the worst-to-best rated car rental companies, according to Consumer Reports.