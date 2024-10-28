4 Cars With The Worst Blind Spots (According To Consumer Reports)

Crafting an automobile is a careful balance between elements like style, aerodynamics, and functionality. If a particular model is especially sleek and pleasing to the eye but lacks an adequate means for the driver to see the environment around the car, then it may fail to meet critical design criteria. Blind spots are an inevitable byproduct of every vehicle, although, surprisingly, to different degrees. Aspects like ride height, windshield angle, roof pillar width, and even car length can all dramatically impact one of the most crucial components of travel safety: driver visibility. Fortunately, there are ways to minimize the blind spots in your car, making travel safer.

Consumer Reports compiled a list of the worst offenders in the automotive industry in terms of driver blind spots within the genres of subcompact cars, sedans, and SUVs. Overall, SUVs were found to offer drivers less visibility, though a few models did successfully buck the trend. The popular nonprofit organization used a testing methodology incorporating a variety of drivers of differing heights and asked them to evaluate how challenging each model's blind spots made everyday driving maneuvers.