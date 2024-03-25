The Reason Why Chevrolet Discontinued The Spark

American automaker Chevrolet had been peddling the Spark subcompact hatchback in other parts of the world before giving U.S. buyers a taste of the third-gen Spark in 2012. The Chevy Spark was an instant hit, and became the fastest-selling new car in America just a few months after launching, and it's not hard to see why.

For starters, the Spark was the smallest car that General Motors sold in America, and had a $12,995 base price. The Spark sold alongside the Sonic and Cruze as General Motors' weapons of choice in the once-popular subcompact and compact segment, and its sub-$13k base price is a breath of fresh air against highly-priced pickup trucks and SUVs.

The Spark repeatedly claimed the title of the cheapest new car in America during its heyday before GM discontinued production in August 2022. The writings were on the wall as buyer preferences shifted from cheap, economical cars to roomier crossovers and SUVs.