How To Check Your Driving Record (And Why You Might Want To)

You've probably seen some of those online quizzes that claim to help you discover what kind of driver you are. They're fun to take, but let's be honest — the results depend heavily on how honest you are when answering. Most people tend to underestimate or overestimate their abilities, so the results are not always accurate. But do you know what is? Your driving record.

That's because your state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) keeps a close watch on your driving behavior. Now, you'd think that with cameras, sensors, and police officers monitoring traffic, drivers would be more cautious on the road. Surprisingly, that's not the case. For example, in a recent Zebra survey, more than half of the drivers admitted to aggressive driving. Another study found that 86 percent of drivers thought going at least 10 mph over the speed limit was safe. Meanwhile, speeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving remain leading causes of accidents year after year.

Nonetheless, every traffic violation, speeding ticket, or demerit point is logged and compiled into your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), more commonly known as your driving record. Insurance companies use it to calculate your premiums, employers might check it before hiring you, and courts can use it to decide whether you keep your license. In this article, we'll help you understand why your driving record matters and how keeping it clean can save you a lot of trouble. But first, let's explore what exactly is inside a driving record, how to check yours, and where to get a copy.

