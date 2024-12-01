How To Check Your Driving Record (And Why You Might Want To)
You've probably seen some of those online quizzes that claim to help you discover what kind of driver you are. They're fun to take, but let's be honest — the results depend heavily on how honest you are when answering. Most people tend to underestimate or overestimate their abilities, so the results are not always accurate. But do you know what is? Your driving record.
That's because your state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) keeps a close watch on your driving behavior. Now, you'd think that with cameras, sensors, and police officers monitoring traffic, drivers would be more cautious on the road. Surprisingly, that's not the case. For example, in a recent Zebra survey, more than half of the drivers admitted to aggressive driving. Another study found that 86 percent of drivers thought going at least 10 mph over the speed limit was safe. Meanwhile, speeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving remain leading causes of accidents year after year.
Nonetheless, every traffic violation, speeding ticket, or demerit point is logged and compiled into your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), more commonly known as your driving record. Insurance companies use it to calculate your premiums, employers might check it before hiring you, and courts can use it to decide whether you keep your license. In this article, we'll help you understand why your driving record matters and how keeping it clean can save you a lot of trouble. But first, let's explore what exactly is inside a driving record, how to check yours, and where to get a copy.
What's inside a driving record?
Your driving record contains everything anyone might need to know about your driving history. It includes basic personal details like your full name, date of birth, social security number, phone number, and mailing address. It also lists your driver's license number, the type of license you hold (commercial or non-commercial), and whether it's valid, expired, or suspended.
But that's not all. Most states use a points system to track traffic violations. If you've broken traffic laws, gotten a citation (even if it's an out-of-state ticket), caused an accident, or received a conviction, those details are recorded along with the corresponding points. These points can stay on your record for as long as 10 years, depending on where you live. Accumulating too many points could lead to losing your license—and that, too, is logged in your driving record.
When you check your driving record regularly, it gives you a better sense of your driving habits and whether you might need to be a little more careful on the road. It also helps you track any recent tickets or points and get a better idea of how close you might be to losing your license.
Even if you are a very careful driver who never commits a violation, it's still a good idea to check your driving record every now and then. It can help you catch errors before they turn into bigger problems. For instance, if you have a common name, there's always a slim chance someone else's violation could end up on your record. Or there might be a typo in your personal details. If you notice something off, you can contact your local DMV to fix it.
How do you check your driving record?
If you want to receive a copy of your driving record, all you need to do is submit a formal request along with documents that contain your full name, date of birth, social security number, and driver's license number. You'll also need to pay a nominal fee. The exact amount of the fee varies from state to state, but in most cases, getting an official driving record would cost you somewhere between $5 to $20. When it comes to payment, many DMVs don't accept credit cards. You can pay with cash, a debit card, a money order, or a check.
You can download a digital copy of your driving record from an online portal listed on your local DMV's website, but keep in mind this is usually an unofficial version. You can visit your local DMV office in person to get an official copy; you can also collect the record the same day. However, if you request it to be delivered via mail, you can generally expect it to arrive within 7 to 15 business days. Since there's no way to expedite the process, try to plan ahead and order your record early if you know you'll need it.
Who else can access a copy of your driving record?
While your driving record is considered a public document, it's also protected by privacy laws. The Driver Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) ensures that not just anyone can access a certified copy of your driving record without your consent. There are exceptions, however. If there's an ongoing investigation or legitimate activity that calls for it, government or law enforcement agents can access your record. Your insurance company can also obtain your record. Depending on the job, employers can also review your driving record. Anyone else will need to get your consent and submit your personal details.
If you're in a pinch and need a copy quickly, you might be able to obtain one through your auto insurance agent. Insurance companies often access your driving record to assess your risk and may be able to provide you with an unofficial copy if you ask.
Alternatively, there are third-party vendors that monitor your driving record for a fee**. They track your record periodically, if you're too busy to do it yourself, and notify you immediately if anything changes. While this option is convenient and saves time, handing over sensitive personal information to a third party is risky, so proceed with caution.
Why is it important to maintain a clean record?
If you're applying for a job that involves driving, your record plays a pretty significant role in the hiring process. Employers need to know you're reliable and that you won't pose a risk on the road. A driving record that reflects a history of unsafe driving, suspensions, and violations is a major red flag. While a clean record may contribute to your chances of getting hired, you need to keep it clean to hold the job since many employers track your driving history on a rolling basis.
But it's not just potential employers who care about your record. Insurance companies also use it to assess your risk level. If they think you're too much of a risk to cover, they may either increase your rates accordingly or cancel your policy. Additionally, if you ever find yourself in court for a driving-related issue, your driving record could influence the judge's decision.
Beyond jobs and insurance, it's important you remember with traffic violations, the fines you have to pay can be expensive, and if your license gets suspended, you'll have to pay additional fees to reinstate it. So a clean driving record can save you money, improve your job prospects, and even possibly sway a legal outcome in your favor. That's reason enough to strive to be a safer, more responsible driver.
A great place to start is installing a dashcam in your car. That's because people tend to behave differently when they know they're being watched. While you might occasionally forget that traffic lights and speed cameras are tracking your movements, a quick glance at your dashcam can serve as a constant reminder to stay mindful and drive carefully.