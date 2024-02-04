Here's How Traffic Lights Actually Work, And How They Detect Your Car

Most of the traffic lights installed around the world don't actually have any kind of sensor technology installed. Instead, basic traffic lights operate based on internal timers. Regardless of the presence of cars at an intersection, the lights flip between green, yellow, and red based on nothing but how much time has elapsed. When the light turns red, an invisible countdown begins before the light eventually turns green at zero.

There's a bit of a problem with this kind of traffic light, though. While it's functional (albeit annoying) on busy roads, in some parts of the country, particularly rural areas and intersections between major and minor roads, the flow of traffic may not be consistent enough that a typical timer regulates everything cleanly. When there's not a lot of traffic coming in general or from a particular direction, forcing everything to stop at the same interval just causes unnecessary stops and slows the entire road down.

Have you ever been stopped at an intersection, and one of the entry points is some small back road or the entrance to a small shopping plaza — and no one's in it? You think, "Why do we all have to stop just for that one little road?" It's because the traffic light's timer said so, regardless of whether or not it was a good idea.