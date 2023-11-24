Renting Electric: Top Rental Car Companies That Offer EVs

As car buyers have shifted more and more towards prioritizing electric vehicles, car rental companies have followed. With how many cars they put out on the road each year, American car rental companies have a significant impact on the country's carbon footprint, and thankfully, they've realized this, incorporating more and more electric cars into their fleets as EVs have become more popular.

Whether your life revolves around making the world a better place or simply curious to try out the latest and greatest electric cars the next time you're on a trip and need a rental, you need a starting point. Which of the major car rental agencies have large supplies of electric cars that you can top up using the best public EV charging networks?

Using J.D. Power 2023 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study as a guide to determine what a "top rental car company" entails, and with the caveat that there are drawbacks to renting EVs, let's take a look at which of those top rental agencies are currently loaning out electric vehicles.