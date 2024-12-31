8 Of The Fastest Cars Under $20,000

It seems like the price of speed shot up with the used market during the COVID days and never came down. Going fast used to be accessible, a tad dangerous, and full of DIY charm. A weekend in the garage with your father's classic American muscle car yielded demonstrable results on the drive to work or school.

Modern speed is wrapped up in premium packages. Technology has made the powerful and efficient V8 engine popular again, but beneath all that progress, a quieter voice calls out. The return of the V8 during the early 21st century came with the rise of Dodge SRT, the fifth-generation Ford Mustang, and the brief return of the Chevrolet Camaro.

It wasn't just the Americans playing the game. Engine development wasn't exclusive to V8 technologies. Several smaller displacement four-cylinders and V6s littered the market with power numbers that would have amazed gearheads just a few years ago.

All this benefits the consumer who wants a fast car under $20,000. If speed for cost is the priority, there are options. They might not be the top-of-the-line, newest, or most luxurious vehicles, but powerful turbocharged four-cylinders and other interesting options are out there.

We delve deep into the used market to compare insurance rates, engine types, power numbers, and blue book data to find some of the (potentially) fastest cars under $20,000.