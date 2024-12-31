8 Of The Fastest Cars Under $20,000
It seems like the price of speed shot up with the used market during the COVID days and never came down. Going fast used to be accessible, a tad dangerous, and full of DIY charm. A weekend in the garage with your father's classic American muscle car yielded demonstrable results on the drive to work or school.
Modern speed is wrapped up in premium packages. Technology has made the powerful and efficient V8 engine popular again, but beneath all that progress, a quieter voice calls out. The return of the V8 during the early 21st century came with the rise of Dodge SRT, the fifth-generation Ford Mustang, and the brief return of the Chevrolet Camaro.
It wasn't just the Americans playing the game. Engine development wasn't exclusive to V8 technologies. Several smaller displacement four-cylinders and V6s littered the market with power numbers that would have amazed gearheads just a few years ago.
All this benefits the consumer who wants a fast car under $20,000. If speed for cost is the priority, there are options. They might not be the top-of-the-line, newest, or most luxurious vehicles, but powerful turbocharged four-cylinders and other interesting options are out there.
We delve deep into the used market to compare insurance rates, engine types, power numbers, and blue book data to find some of the (potentially) fastest cars under $20,000.
2007 to 2011 Honda Civic Type R
Regarding affordable power, Honda has built a reputation for engineering excellence. The Type R badge has earned respect both on the street and the track for its performance. The eighth-generation Civic Type R is well under the $20,000 mark on the used market at an average of $15,553.
For this price, drivers get a lively 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 201 hp @ 7,800 RPM and 142 lb-ft of torque @ 5,600 RPM. One of Honda's best K-series, the Type R's engine, is renowned for its modifiability. The Type R's potential for aftermarket modifications is truly explosive, making it a dream for those interested in customizing their ride.
The most performance-oriented feature, a six-speed manual transmission, is a rare gem in today's automotive landscape. While manual transmissions might seem outdated, they make the Type R incredibly engaging to drive.
The Type-R scurries to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.6 seconds. It's not face-melting in the modern world, but it's more than capable of everything from commutes to work in a civilized sedan to spirited sprints to the hills on the weekends. The sky is the limit for the amateur mechanic, as the Type R's design and engineering make it relatively easy for enthusiasts with basic mechanical skills to perform upgrades and modifications.
2003 to 2009 Nissan 350Z
The 350Z is a strong link in the chain of Datsun and Nissan Z cars stretching to the earliest glory days of interesting imports. The Nissan 350Z, built between 2003 and 2009, consistently made close to 300 hp stock. Though older, the 350Z has an average price of $16,839 on the used market.
Nissan introduced the 370Z in 2010 with an updated 3.7-liter, leaving a good Nissan 350Z package to the aftermarket. From 2003 to 2006, Nissan 350Z delivered 287+ hp with its 3.5-liter V6, while later versions received the updated VQ35HR V6, producing 306 hp.
The 350Z is a "pure" sports car, a design philosophy that is evident in its offering of no more than a pair of bucket seats. It may not cater to the everyday practicality of a Civic Type-R sedan or the cargo space for hobbies, but it excels as a date night car, a Sunday joy rider, or a weekend track car for SCCA events.
The aftermarket for the Nissan Z cars is deep, and a passionate fan base keeps it brimming with parts and advice. A sub 3,500 lb car with 300+ horsepower for under $20,000 is possible. The 2003 to 2009 Nissan 350Z used market has an average used cost of $16,832.
2004 to 2007 Cadillac CTS-V
We've mentioned this car in 10 of the fastest cars for under $30,000, and it qualifies for this list as well. Cadillac turned its sights on European luxury performance in the early 2000s with its boxy CTS-V line. An aesthetic review two decades later reveals a car that has aged well.
It's American, pleasingly boxy in a way that compares favorably to its Cadillac CT5 Blackwing successor. The first generation, powered by a reliable American V8, is about 20 years old and averages $19,746 on the used market. That average is technically under $20,000, but a buyer's budget and mechanical skills will determine its appeal.
For under $20,000, a persistent buyer can locate a first-generation CTS-V. Built from 2004 to 2007, it was Cadillac's first big swing at the likes of BMW and Mercedes. It wasn't perfect; the differential in its traditional rear-wheel drive setup often failed under prolonged stress.
The best part was under the hood. Cadillac stopped fiddling with the Northstar and turned to General Motors for a powerplant. The 2004 and 2005 models got the LS6 5.7-liter V8 from the Corvette Z06. The 2006 and 2007 brought a 6.0-liter LS2 V8. Both setups were paired with an optional Tremec six-speed. Coupe and sedan were available and equally attractive.
The first generation had issues, but the era of the bulletproof American V8 may be drawing to a close. This gracefully aging combination of internal combustion and American design could spell future classics.
1984 to 1996 Chevrolet Corvette
We cast a wide net for this one. The 1980s are often maligned as a dark spot in American car manufacturing. The various gas crises and crunches of the late 20th century changed what we thought of as powerful, and many famed nameplates suffered.
The Corvette saw its low days, too, but the tenacious supercar fighter has been in the ring since 1953. The wonderful thing about this particular vintage Corvette is that every iteration came with a 5.7-liter Chevrolet V8 engine. Affordable power often consists of sifting through cheap cars with premium engine options.
A C4 Corvette bestows a base 350 cubic inch American V8 upon its new owner for around $20,000. Many will come above that mark but with a 12-year production run to choose from and the lowest recorded sale of a mere $2,750.
The ubiquity of the Corvette means aftermarket and performance parts abound, and professional-grade repair or maintenance isn't further than your nearest dealer. The weekend warrior can have a great time anywhere, from getting coffee to going to the drag strip.
2008 to 2015 Mazda MX-5
There are many ways to measure speed, and the multi-generational success of the beloved MX-5 has proven the popularity of one of them. The Mazda Miata is an affordable roadster experience that zooms between 30 and 70 mph: no laws broken, but plenty of affordable roadster fun. It's not just about the speed; it's about the thrill of the ride.
The third-generation MX-5 was reported for duty between 2008 and 2015. It won't blow anyone away with raw speed, but it's spritely between traffic lights with an available 160 hp 2.0-liter. It weighs about 2,500 lbs, sips gas, and is exclusively convertible. It's a car built for fun in a fully matured and still attractive third generation.
The MX-5 is the best-selling roadster of all time. That's a distinguished list to lead, and it's not a coincidence. Owners love the MX-5. Never tough on the pocketbook. The third generation currently has a used average value of $15,385.
That's an incredibly low price. It's tough to find anything under the $20,000 mark. The MX-5 is niche. It has only two seats and won't double as a family car. It's not fast in the traditional sense, but it's fast where it counts and tons of fun.
2007 to 2013 BMW 335i
Since its debut in 1982, the 3-series has been BMW's entry-level model. More than 30 years later, the original E30 sedan has evolved into an extensive 3-series lineup known for its driving excitement.
The E90 335i is not the perfect under-the-radar performance vehicle. Several engine configurations, all in-line six cylinders, can be finicky and complex. The 335i further complicates matters by including an intercooler turbocharged system. But all that's to good effect; the 2009 335i served up 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in a 3,362-lb package.
Publications like Car and Driver and Motor Trend sang its praises as BMW continued updating it. More than a decade later, it remains a great car to look at. However, it's not perfect. Persistent flaws include oil leaks, issues with the turbos, and the BMW tax on maintenance.
The average used cost of a 2007 to 2013 BMW 335i is $15,400. Finding a quality used vehicle, especially a BMW, at that price can be challenging. For under $20,000, the right used 335i can offer plenty of driving excitement for BMW enthusiasts.
2004 to 2009 Volkswagen Golf
When it comes to a list of the fastest cheap cars, the hot hatch segment is a must-mention. The Volkswagen Golf, a nameplate that has built a passionate fanbase since 1974, is a prime example. With its short wheelbase, this five-door hatchback combines sharp handling, zippy engines, and ample cargo space, making it the ideal choice for city-dwelling college students.
It is no secret that Volkswagen's infamous Dieselgate scandal hurt the brand's image, but maybe that's why even the Mk6 generation Golf Type R built between 2010 and 2012 has an average used market value of $17,149. The sixth generation is third on our every generation Volkswagen Golf Ranked Slowest to Fastest list, outpaced only by the newest two generations.
The Golf is what we like to call European fast. Capable, crisp, and practical between street lights, it is easy to park and fun to drive. With up to 200 hp, it has more than enough for everyday driving excitement.
It may be wise to steer clear of the diesel models, but these once-coveted hot hatches are on the surprisingly low end of the used market.
2006 to 2010 Dodge Charger
The Dodge Charger's multi-generational history has seen it take many forms. The upcoming all-electric Charger Daytona returns to its coupe roots, but its latest and perhaps greatest identity came as its resurrection as a muscle sedan. So thunderous were the Hellcats that appeared in the mid-2010s that some solid V8s got buried in the noise. It took time for Dodge to develop the headline-grabbing Hellcat engines.
The sixth-generation Dodge Charger came to life to test the muscle car renaissance waters. Dodge's Street and Racing Technologies Division was seeing what it could wrangle out of an old formula with updated technology. Today, the Charger's legacy is secured, but when it debuted in 2006, its success was far from guaranteed.
The resulting Hemi engines made over 300 hp and went into a trio of attractive packages. The Standard Variant sedans could have as little as 190 hp from a 2.7-liter V6, while the mid-range 3.5-liter V6 increased output to 250 hp. Dodge had been slowly spooling up its Street and Racing Technologies division since the 1989 inception of the Dodge Viper. By 2006, it was ready to apply its expertise, producing V8s with over 350 hp.
The 2006 to 2010 Dodge Charger, including the R/T Daytona, Standard Variants, and SRT-8, have a combined used market value of $20,783. It's a tad over our mark, but it's an average, and there is an exception to every rule. Snagging one of these early V8s may be a cheap ticket to speed.