What Makes The Nissan 350Z Engine So Good?

Many sports cars are defined by their engines, and the Nissan 350Z easily makes that list. The "350" part of its name suggests the engine's cubic capacity, which is 3.5 liters, and the "Z" part symbolizes that it is part of Nissan's line of Z-badged six-cylinder coupes that includes the 240Z, 260Z, 300ZX, and the 370Z.

When the 350Z was launched back in 2002, it was seen as a major departure from the style and design of its predecessors, but it also quickly gained fans, specifically for the way it looked. But its engine also played a large part in the attraction to this car; it was formidable straight from the factory, and even more powerful if modified, which is easy to do.

The engine is a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated quad-cam V6 bearing the internal designation VQ35DE; variants of it were used in other Nissan (like the Skyline R34) and Infiniti vehicles. In stock form in the 2002 Nissan 350Z, the VQ35 engine made 287 horsepower at over 6,000 rpm, and peak torque was rated at 274 pound-feet (371 Nm), while at 4,800 rpm.

These stats allowed the 350Z to accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in under six seconds, a respectable figure for a car launched over two decades ago. However, the 350Z's engine is still sought after by enthusiasts even today for the ease with which it can be modified to gain a lot more power than stock, as well as its bustling aftermarket scene.