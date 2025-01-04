5 Used Cars That Are Dirt Cheap To Maintain

Estimating the cost of car repairs can be difficult, although some vehicles will always cost more to repair than others. If you have the multimillion-dollar budget to buy a high-powered exotic like a Bentley, Koenigsegg, or Bugatti, you would naturally assume that even routine maintenance would set you back a sizable amount. JD Power cites the cost of an oil change for a Lamborghini Murceilago at around $2,000, "because of the complex engine and drainage system."

I have been working on my own cars for more than 35 years, mostly out of financial necessity. I could rarely afford a car that didn't require constant attention, and having spent most of my driving years on the coasts of the United States meant that professional repairs were often beyond my means. I learned how to maintain and repair cars from my mechanic grandfather, and sought out reliable vehicles that could be fixed cheaply and easily in my driveway. My self-made impressions as to what cars were dependable or easily repaired were largely confirmed during the two years I worked as a professional mechanic, and I have proudly kept five vehicles going well beyond the 200,000-mile mark.

While much of that longevity can be credited to strong construction, being able to maintain and repair them easily certainly added many years and miles to their lives. Here are five vehicles that can be maintained and repaired at a reasonable cost, and thus should last you a long time.

