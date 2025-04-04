14 Of The Best Off-Road Vehicles: Cars, Trucks, SUVs And More

Off-road vehicle sales are on the rise lately. Hardly surprising, as the pandemic lockdowns spurred a growth in recreational activities like off-roading and overlanding. The demand is so high, in fact, that automakers started inventing rugged trims on vehicles that weren't designed with off-roading in mind. Heck, most SUVs and trucks come in two or more off-road flavors to serve the different needs of the growing adventure-minded audience.

Unfortunately, this has also created a crowded market, where finding the right off-road vehicle for your needs is difficult. Fortunately, we can streamline the process a bit. This list isn't a collection of the best off-roaders overall, but the best from each category. That means you'll also find regular cars, to show that SUV and truck owners aren't the only ones having fun where the road ends. So, from rally weapons to rock-crawling monsters, here are the best off-road vehicles from each category. Enjoy!