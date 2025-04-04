14 Of The Best Off-Road Vehicles: Cars, Trucks, SUVs And More
Off-road vehicle sales are on the rise lately. Hardly surprising, as the pandemic lockdowns spurred a growth in recreational activities like off-roading and overlanding. The demand is so high, in fact, that automakers started inventing rugged trims on vehicles that weren't designed with off-roading in mind. Heck, most SUVs and trucks come in two or more off-road flavors to serve the different needs of the growing adventure-minded audience.
Unfortunately, this has also created a crowded market, where finding the right off-road vehicle for your needs is difficult. Fortunately, we can streamline the process a bit. This list isn't a collection of the best off-roaders overall, but the best from each category. That means you'll also find regular cars, to show that SUV and truck owners aren't the only ones having fun where the road ends. So, from rally weapons to rock-crawling monsters, here are the best off-road vehicles from each category. Enjoy!
Car: 2025 Toyota GR Corolla
The Toyota GR Corolla is the closest you could get to a rally-inspired hot hatch in America right now. It has everything you need to tackle most surfaces and weather conditions. A trick AWD system with various torque splits. A 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with 300 hp. Sporty suspension. The GR Corolla shines with a stick, but the automatic is good to drive as well. It would almost be foolish not to take a GR Corolla to a dirt or gravel road.
Admittedly, with a 5.3-inch ground clearance, Toyota's rally hot hatch can't tackle more challenging, uneven terrains, but most other cars can't, either.
Provided the surface is reasonably flat, the GR Corolla can provide you with some of the best off-road driving experiences. Select the rear-focused 50:50 (Gravel) torque distribution, you can genuinely drift the GR Corolla in corners, while enjoying excellent traction. Meanwhile, the GR-Four AWD system will give you all the acceleration traction you need, even on muddy terrains. Just make sure you have a set of all-terrain tires ready — the OEM Michelin Pilot Sport 4s aren't designed for off-roading.
Small crossover: 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness
If you mostly want a car-like driving experience, but still want to go off the beaten path occasionally, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is the best solution on the market. Using identical underpinnings with the Impreza RS, but with higher ground clearance, the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is all dressed up for challenging terrains.
Thanks to its compact car underpinnings and reasonably powerful 182-hp 2.5-liter boxer engine, the Crosstrek Wilderness is definitely usable as a daily driver. However, Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system also provides excellent traction on slippery terrains, with its X-MODE feature allows you to choose between Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud to maximize traction. Heck, the Crosstrek Wilderness even comes with Hill Descent Control.
However, the most important upgrade of the Wilderness model, in particular, is the 9.3-inch ground clearance, higher than Land Cruiser's 8.7 inches, for example. Crosstrek's short wheelbase also makes it more maneuverable in tight corners and makes for an increased breakover angle (21.1 degrees). The Crosstrek also enjoys solid aftermarket support, allowing you to further increase the clearance using a lift kit. As a cherry on top, the Wilderness model comes with all-terrain tires from the factory.
Compact crossover: 2025 Ford Bronco Sport
Although it looks like the larger Bronco, the 2025 Bronco Sport is based on the unibody compact crossover Ford Escape. And if you are after a compact crossover with off-road credentials, the 2025 Ford Bronco Sport soft-roader should be at the top of your list. Starting from model year 2025, you can choose between three off-road-focused trims: Big Bend Black Diamond, Outer Banks Sasquatch, and Badlands Sasquatch, each capable of tackling some serious trails.
Even the regular Sasquatch package will be off-roady enough for most people. It includes an AWD system with twin-clutch rear drive and locking rear differential, relatively big 29-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires, and new class-exclusive Billstein rear shocks with piggyback reservoirs, allowing higher suspension travel than the outgoing 2024 Bronco Sport. Body protection, such as brush guard and steel skid plates, is present, too.
Ford also added helpful features like Trail One Pedal Drive and Trail Control, giving novice off-roaders more confidence on challenging terrains. The 2025 Bronco Sport is available with two turbocharged engines — a 180-hp 1.5-liter three-cylinder and a potent 238-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Both are mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic.
Midsize crossover: 2025 Subaru Outback Wilderness
You can get a taste of Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system and Wilderness trim in a much more practical car than the Crosstrek. The Outback Wilderness is really a tall wagon, initially an off-road-focused trim of the Legacy. Still, the car-based unibody platform gives it a smooth and stable ride on the road, which is even true for the Wilderness model. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine with 260 hp is potent, too, though the CVT leaves something to be desired.
Still, with an excellent ground clearance of 9.5 inches and aggressive Yokohama GEOLANDAR all-terrain tires, the Subaru Outback Wilderness is surprisingly capable beyond the usual route. The X-MODE system is available here as well, accompanied by a 180-degree front camera that helps you navigate tricky trails.
Even if you don't see an obstacle, the Outback Wilderness has a front skid plate to keep critical parts from damage and altered bumpers that increase the approach/departure angles. The rugged theme continues inside with rubber floor mats and StarTex water-resistant upholstery, though the cabin is otherwise plush and well-made. As a bonus, you even get a full-size spare, an endangered species today.
Compact SUV: 2025 Jeep Wrangler Two Door
Few vehicles can match the two-door Jeep Wrangler for serious off-road activities. Yup, this includes the larger four-door model; thanks to the shorter wheelbase, the two-door model is way more capable on challenging terrains, particularly for rock crawling. Due to the smaller footprint, you lose practicality, but that also means you can navigate tighter trails with ease.
But the two-door Wrangler has many more features to help you overcome even the most complicated situations. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler still comes with live axles, which allow great wheel articulation, and most trims come with 33-inch all-terrain tires and locking rear differential. The two-door model also comes as standard with a removable cloth top, adding to the experience.
However, the engine selection on the two-door Wrangler isn't as impressive as on the larger model. It can only be optioned with the 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 285 hp, though that's still enough for a spirited 0-60 sprint of a little over 6 seconds. The two-door Wrangler would've been a riot with the 6.4-liter V8 from the 392, though, which makes a staggering 470 hp. On a more positive note, the V6 Wrangler is still available with an engaging six-speed manual.
Mid-size SUV: 2025 Ford Bronco Raptor
The five-door Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon would be an easy recommendation for hardcore off-road enthusiasts, but it's limited on the road, and not very practical. That's where its biggest rival, the Ford Bronco Raptor, comes to the rescue. Hugely capable on every type of trail, with neck-crashing performance, the Raptor is currently the mid-size off-road SUV to beat.
This is not your boring, slow off-roader, mind you. The Bronco Raptor allows you to attack Baja-style terrains at dizzying speeds, hoop over obstacles, and even have some fun on the road. Hardly surprising, as it comes with all the necessary parts for the ultimate off-road experience. Special FOX dampers. Aggressive 37-inch all-terrain tires. An advanced 4WD system with Ford's selectable G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) modes. As a cherry on top, the Bronco Raptor comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 418 hp, bringing the SUV to 60 in less than 6 seconds.
If you find the Raptor too expensive, the regular Bronco will do just fine for most people. You can get the G.O.A.T. modes starting from Black Diamond, while the Bronco Badlands comes with a potent 330-hp V6 and a boat load of off-road equipment.
Luxury SUV: 2025 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail/Overtrail+
The luxury off-roader category was made popular by vehicles like the Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but we decided to choose Lexus' take on the latest Land Cruiser as the standout model in this category. The Lexus GX 550 Overtrail is a hugely convincing effort, with a similar off-road ability to the G-Class, at a fraction of the cost.
Even the regular GX 550 offers serious off-road capability, but we'd still recommend the Overtrail trims for serious enthusiasts. It comes with large 33-inch all-terrain tires, adaptive suspension with 1-inch lift and more wheel articulation, locking rear differential, and Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) that disengages the stabilizer bars for even higher wheel articulation. 4WD, Crawl Control, and a low range gear are standard, too. Unfortunately, the Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims are only offered with two seating rows.
The GX 550 is no slouch in the performance department, with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 349 hp and a meaty 479 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic, it can bring Lexus' off-roader to 60 kin 6.5 seconds. The Lexus GX 550 is also a rugged old-school SUV, with an excellent towing capacity of up to 9,096 pounds.
Full-size SUV: 2025 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro
Want three relatively spacious rows and true off-road capability? The latest Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is brash enough to eclipse a Land Cruiser, while also being more practical. Admittedly, Sequoia TRD Pro's third row is not as spacious as Chevy Tahoe Z71's, for example, but it's still comfortable enough for kids.
This is a list for the best off-road vehicles, though, and that's where the Sequoia TRD Pro shines. It comes standard with 4WD, TRD-tuned FOX internal bypass shocks, locking rear differential, front skid plate, and Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system with Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control. This makes the Sequoia TRD Pro almost as capable as the Bronco Raptor on fast-paced trails, despite it being a much larger SUV.
Toyota's Baja-style SUV is big on power, too. It comes exclusively with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 in hybrid configuration, producing 437 hp and earth-shattering 583 lb-ft of torque. The potent electrified drivetrain propels the Sequoia to 60 in a little over 6 seconds, though it's not as economical as other Toyota hybrids. Toyota promises a combined rating of 20 mpg, but we measured only 17-18 mpg with mixed driving.
Mid-size truck: 2025 Jeep Gladiator Mojave/Rubicon
The mid-size category has some hugely capable off-road trucks, like the Tacoma TRD Pro, Colorado ZR2 Bison, and Ranger Raptor. However, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon often goes unnoticed, mainly because of its limited on-road capabilities. It's bouncy over potholes and gets easily unsettled, while also being a dud in the corners.
Still, few mid-size trucks can come close to the Gladiator Rubicon once the road gets rough. This "Wrangler Pickup" is built for challenging trails from the get-go, with solid axles, recirculating ball steering, and 4WD. Heck, it's the only pickup truck with removable doors and roof, making it perfect for an off-road adventure.
The Mojave and Rubicon trims are the real deal for off-road aficionados, with the former aimed at fast-paced dirt driving, and the latter focusing on rock crawling. The biggest difference is the low range gearbox; the Mojave has a 2.72:1 ratio, courtesy of a Command-Trac NV241 transfer case, while the Rubicon has a Rock-Trac NV241OR transfer case with an extreme 4.0:1 ratio, allowing you to creep slowly over large rocks. Both come standard with Jeep's ubiquitous 3.6-liter V6, producing 285 hp. The best part — Jeep still offers a six-speed manual alongside an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Full-size truck: 2025 Ford F-150 Tremor/Raptor/Raptor R
The best-selling vehicle in America is also one of the most off-road capable, particularly if you choose one of its more rugged trims. The Ford F-150 Tremor, Raptor, and Raptor R offer all the qualities you'd expect from Ford's most popular model, with added off-road bits to make them more capable than ever before.
For most people, the F-150 Tremor will serve just fine as an off-road rig, while being easier on the wallet. It still comes with 4WD, electronic locking rear differential, protective gear, unique off-road dampers, control arms, and trail front knuckles, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and an available front bumper with forged tow hooks. As standard, the Tremor comes with the sonorous 5.0-liter V8 with 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, with the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost available as an option.
Still, the ultimate Baja-style experience can only be achieved in the F-150 Raptor and Raptor R. The regular Raptor, if you can call it that, comes exclusively with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost that produces 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, while the Raptor R features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that cranks out a staggering 700 hp and 640 lb-ft. Both Raptors have FOX Racing shocks with significantly increased suspension travel, 35-inch or 37-inch tires, and outstanding ground clearance (13.1-inch for the Raptor R).
Heavy-duty truck: 2025 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
The F-150 is plenty capable for most people, but a heavy-duty truck is still the best option for towing huge mobile homes. If you also want some off-road capability from your heavy-duty truck, the Ram 2500 Power Wagon is the most enticing option. It has standard 4WD, an upgraded suspension with taller springs and 33-inch tires, for an outstanding ground clearance of 14.2 inches. As such, the Power Wagon can go over some huge obstacles, though its humongous footprint means it won't fit on every trail.
Ram's heavy-duty off-road instrument only comes with a 6.4-liter V8 gas engine. A turbodiesel would've been preferable in this category, mainly because the gas engine has prodigious thirst that surges into the low single digits. With 405 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, the V8 is certainly no slouch, but the latest 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins turbodiesel in the Ram 2500 makes 430 hp and outstanding 1,075 lb-ft of torque.
Electric SUV: 2025 Rivian R1S
There is no denying that V8-powered off-road monsters are super fun, but today you can get the same off-road capability and performance in silent, all-electric machines like the Rivian R1S. This futuristic-looking seven-seat SUV has world-beating acceleration, with the 1,050-hp Quad-Motor drivetrain hitting 60 mph in supercar-like 2.6 seconds. Meanwhile, with the largest 141.5-kWh battery and dual-motor setup, the R1S can go for up to 410 miles on a full battery.
Still, the R1S isn't only about rocket ship acceleration. It's hugely practical inside, with enough space for passengers and cargo, including a useful front trunk. The material choice is excellent, too, and Rivian's latest software is much better. The upgraded 2025 Rivian R1S is also a capable off-roader, with an excellent 15-inch ground clearance enabled by the standard adjustable air suspension.
The R1S also allows you to choose between different drive modes to maximize traction, like Rock Crawl, Drift, and Rally. Still, they are only available on the more expensive Ascend trim, which also comes with a useful built-in air compressor. 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires are optional on both trims.
Electric truck: 2025 Rivian R1T
The R1T is the truck version of the R1S, bringing practicality and capability to the electric truck segment. It's a very well-engineered truck, with smart features enabled by the electric architecture. For instance, there is a gear tunnel between the cabin and bed, allowing you to fit longer items and keep them protected from the elements.
Of course, sharing the architecture with the R1S also means that the upgraded 2025 R1T comes with a potent 1,025-hp Quad Motor setup, which brings the truck to 60 in impressive 2.5 seconds. For maximum range, though, the R1T Dual with the Max battery reaches 420 miles, while still offering AWD capabilities. It also gets to 60 in brisk 3.4 seconds.
Much like its SUV cousin, the R1T is equipped for off-roading from the get-go, with an adjustable air suspension and standard AWD. You can opt for 20-inch all-terrain tires for better traction on slippery terrains, though keep in mind that they eat into the range figures significantly. They come standard in the R1T Tri-Motor California Dune Edition, which also includes an underbody shield, spare tire, and an additional Soft Sand driving mode.
Minivan: 2025 Toyota Sienna Woodland
Minivan for off-roading? we're not making it up — Toyota thought an off-road-focused trim would be a nice addition to the Sienna. Called the Woodland Edition, this rugged Sienna comes standard with an additional electric motor on the rear axle, meaning it has AWD capabilities. The front axle is powered by the regular 2.5-liter hybrid with 245 hp, and an excellent fuel economy of 35-mpg combined for the AWD version.
The Sienna Woodland Edition also has a higher ground clearance by 0.6 inches, allowing it to traverse terrains not possible with the regular version. Roof rails, a tow hitch with a 3,500-pound towing capacity, and a useful 1,500W power outlet are standard, too. Sure, these upgrades don't turn the Sienna into an off-road warrior, but it should be more than good enough for the usual dirt and gravel terrains. This makes it perfect for the camping crowd, which can utilize the practical interior space for sleeping or storage.
Methodology
At SlashGear, we are lucky enough to test many vehicles, including some of the most popular cars, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Crucially, they were pushed to their limits by experts in the automotive industry, including off-road trails, where applicable. Consulting our reviews and first drive coverage, we were able to confidently choose some of the best off-road vehicles available to buy today. Still, we also researched what others are saying, including other publications and owners, to give you models that truly stand out. If you think that some vehicles are wrongfully missing, keep in mind that we only listed one model per category. Hope you enjoyed it!