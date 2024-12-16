These States Don't Care If You Ride In The Back Of A Pickup (But Some Do)

Nothing feels more freeing than riding on the back of a pickup truck. The 365-degree view of the road, the wind in your hair, the dust in your eyes — it's an unbeatable experience. But as exhilarating as it is, pickup bed riding can also be quite dangerous. While there are some safe trucks according to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) — like the dual-motor 2024 Rivian R1T and the small 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz — it's still quite possible for passengers in pickup beds to get injured (or worse, die), especially if they're unrestrained. This is exactly why many states in the United States have regulations about riding in the back of pickup trucks.

For several states, riding on the bed of a pickup truck is allowed for all ages if the vehicle is part of an authorized parade (or caravans and the like) and used for agricultural activities, or if the passengers are on-duty employees or in a medical emergency. But what about in other circumstances?