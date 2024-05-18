These Are The Safest Trucks In 2024 According To The IIHS

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent organization that tests vehicles for crashworthiness and crash avoidance technology. Founded in 1959, the IIHS has issued crash test ratings since 1995, with tests evolving over the years to reflect common accident types and increasing vehicle sizes.

Each year, the IIHS awards Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ (Plus) ratings to the vehicles that perform best in their evaluations. And, for 2024, only two pickup trucks received a Top Safety Pick designation, with only one truck receiving the highest rating, Top Safety Pick+. Top Safety Picks went to the Toyota Tundra (in both crew-cab and extended-cab configurations) and the Hyundai Santa Cruz, while Top Safety Pick+ was awarded solely to the Rivian R1T.

Before we dive into the specifics of these trucks, here is a brief explanation of IIHS rating terminology. The IIHS ratings are as follows, from highest to lowest: Good, Acceptable, Marginal, and Poor. To get Top Safety Pick designations, cars and trucks must receive a top rating of Good in the small-overlap crash test, the original moderate overlap front test, and the updated side test. Vehicles must also score Acceptable or Good in the pedestrian front crash prevention test and Acceptable or Good in the headlights standard rating.

Now, let's take a closer look at how these ratings are calculated and which trucks made the cut.