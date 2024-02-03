Here's How Columbia Went From Sportswear To Spacecraft

Columbia Sportswear is one of the world's most well-known and recognizable sports and outdoor apparel brands. You'll find their gear at several familiar retailers including Bass Pro Shop, REI, and their own brick-and-mortar stores. Columbia offers everything from shoes to hats and clothing for all points in between, to keep you warm and protected even in the harshest conditions our planet offers.

Now, Columbia is taking its outdoor gear to one of the harshest environments of all: outer space. Columbia has partnered with Intuitive Machines, a publicly traded American aerospace company based in Houston, Texas, to provide materials for an ongoing slate of spacecraft. The upcoming IM-1 mission will carry Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander to the Moon's south pole and Columbia is going along for the ride in a big way.

Once on the surface of the Moon, the lander will be exposed to intense temperatures ranging from sweltering heat during the Moon's two-week daytime period to incredible cold during the lunar night. To keep it protected throughout the mission, the lander is headed to the Moon wearing what is essentially a Columbia jacket turned inside out.

Here's how that happened.