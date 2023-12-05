Giant Leap: The Technology That Made The Apollo Mission Successful

While you probably already know about the Apollo 11 moon landing, you may be surprised to learn that NASA's Apollo Program ran from 1962 to 1972 and included 14 total missions, six of which were lunar landing missions. The first Apollo 1 mission, which took place on January 27, 1967, and was originally named Apollo-Saturn 204 (AS-204), sadly ended in a tragedy when the three astronauts on board — Virgil Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee perished in a fire onboard the craft.

Later that same year, on November 9, 1967, NASA worked to fix issues aboard the rocket; with the subsequent mission, Apollo 4 (there was never an Apollo 2 or 3 mission), marking the first flight of a crewless Saturn V launch vehicle. Less than two years later, on July 20, 1969, the Saturn V took Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on board the Apollo 11 spacecraft into space to eventually land on the Moon.

Though an amazing accomplishment in such a short period (especially for the limited technology of the '60s), it required a suite of brand-new technology, the likes of which the world had never seen before. This perfect confluence of cutting-edge tech mixed with techniques learned over hundreds of years enabled the Apollo astronauts to pull off what was considered previously impossible. These early innovations would later inspire a host of modern technologies in electronic devices we use daily.