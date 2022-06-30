The Evolution Of Space Suits Explained

For most of our history, we didn't have to worry all that much about wearing suits to adapt to our environment. Evolution is pretty good at building animals in such a way that they're at least moderately comfortable wherever they live. It would be a pretty poor system of biology otherwise. Then we got these big brains and started moving around the world. Suddenly we found ourselves in environments wholly different from the ones we evolved in. We had to invent clothing which, from a certain point of view, were the first environmental suits. Later, we decided the surface of our planet wasn't enough for us and all bets were off.

Venturing underwater or even into the air requires specialized clothing to maintain the right pressure and atmosphere for us to survive. Venturing into space is a different ball game altogether. Space is a wholly unfriendly place, lacking all of the qualities of the planet we call home. That means astronauts need to take everything they need to survive with them. Their suits provide temperature protection, oxygen, and atmospheric pressure to keep their bodies relatively happy.

As our understanding and relationship with space has evolved and expanded, so too have our space suits and we're just getting started.