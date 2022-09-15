These NASA Mars Rover Inventions Could Be In Your Next Car

NASA's space efforts have resulted in many spin-off products and technologies that we use in everyday life. In fact, NASA has highlighted this in an annual publication called Spinoff. The next great space frontier for human space exploration is Mars. Even though NASA has created a stimulated Mars habitat and SpaceX is planning a manned mission to Mars and establish a base on the red planet in the coming years, it is extremely inhospitable to human life. It has an extremely thin atmosphere and no magnetosphere like that protecting Earth. Radiation levels are very high, and the soil is also highly radioactive and toxic as a result (via phys.org). To help pave the way for human exploration of Mars, NASA has been sending spacecraft and rovers to the planet for many years now.

As Mars is such a tough environment, any vehicle that NASA designs to work on the surface of Mars has to be engineered to levels that exceed most of the tolerances that we would expect of a vehicle running on the Earth's surface. This means there is an excellent chance that any transferability of Martian rover tech developed for Mars missions will prove extremely resilient here on Earth. Like lunar missions and NASA's other space-faring efforts have demonstrated over the years, there are often many direct benefits for mere earthlings thanks to technologies developed for outer space.