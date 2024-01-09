What Went Wrong With Astrobotic's Moon Lander?

On Monday, Jan. 8, Astrobotic Technology, a privately owned aerospace company based in Pittsburgh, Penn., launched a craft that was supposed to land on the moon. This is the same company that NASA paid $5.6 million to develop a shoebox-sized MoonRanger rover a few years back. The launch of the Peregrine, however, is much more significant as it represents the first time in five decades that a commercially-built American lander was sent to the moon.

The event initially seemed to be a success, but much has not gone according to plan in the hours since. Reports are coming out that the engineers at Astrobotic have been struggling to keep the robotic moon lander properly oriented.

"After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregin entered a fully operational state," Astrobic claimed in a statement on X following the launch. "Unfortunately, an anomaly occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation." The company then went on to note that the team is working the problem in real time and would continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Those who have been following the event might be interested to know exactly what went wrong with this historic launch. Here's everything we know so far.