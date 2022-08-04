Car Crash Safety Tests Are Changing, And That's Bad News For These Affordable Models

While the newest round of IIHS testing has so far only been applied to seven midsize vehicles, the updated ratings breakdown between them is fairly significant. Of the test group, only three cars were able to achieve an Acceptable to Good rating, one managed a Marginal, and three received Poor results. According to the IIHS, all of these vehicles had earned a Good rating when tested using the older criteria.

The 2022 Subaru Outback managed to earn the one and only Good rating, while the two Acceptable ratings were given to the 2022 Hyundai Sonata and the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta. The 2022 Honda Accord received the single Marginal rating. Finally, the three Poor ratings were given to the 2022 Toyota Camry, 2022 Nissan Altima, and 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.

Some midsized cars, like the 2019 Audi A8, do include additional active suspension that can automatically lift the side of the car up right before a wreck, resulting in better driver and passenger protection from side impacts. However, these kinds of features are still probably several years away from being made available in more affordable vehicles. For now, these new testing criteria won't affect IIHS safety awards, but they will become the norm starting in 2023.