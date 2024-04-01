5 Classic 1970s Pickups That Would Make Great Farm Trucks

The 1970s produced all sorts of great pickups, many of which are still in use today as workhorses, show cars, everyday haulers, and everything in between. But which trucks from the 1970s would feel at home on the range? Which of the many classic trucks produced in the 1970s can invoke a bit of nostalgia while also being capable enough for continued daily use today?

First, we should define what makes a truck a farm truck. There are some legal definitions for agricultural equipment and farm trucks at both the state and federal levels, with many restrictions for use, including driving distance, licensing, and the cargo they haul, but that's not what we're interested in here. For this list, we're going with a simple list of trucks that would be handy around the farm. They're good at tasks like hauling hay, pulling around small utility trailers, and moving livestock if needed. If you want to indulge your nostalgia while feeding the farm animals, this could be the list for you.