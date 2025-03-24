The 17 States With The Most Dangerous Roads

According to data gathered by the U.S. Department of Transportation and analyzed by the IIHS, 42,514 people died on U.S. roads in 2022. The IIHS' report was published in 2024, and includes state-by-state data on road fatalities including both the occupants of vehicles and other road users like pedestrians and bicyclists. It doesn't pin down the root cause of every fatal accident, but it does offer plenty of insights as to what factors contribute to fatal collisions in different states, such as alcohol consumption, seat belt use, vehicle type, and crash type.

The average death rate across the U.S. is 1.33 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, but some states have a far higher fatality rate. In the report, 17 states had a fatality rate of 1.5 deaths or more per 100 million miles. Various states have launched new safety programs aimed at reducing the number of road fatalities since the data was gathered in 2022, but according to the IIHS analysis, these 17 states had the highest level of road deaths across all types of road users at the time of the study.