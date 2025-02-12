The Incredible History Of The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway - USA's Longest Bridge

Imagine setting off at sunrise to drive across a bridge. For mile after mile, it runs low over calm waters until you realize something amazing: you can no longer see land. Pelicans soar overhead, and suddenly your passenger gasps at the sight of dolphins leaping from the water; you wish you weren't the one driving so you could watch. When you go over low rises that allow boats to pass under the bridge, you can see both spans stretching far into the distance. By the time you reach the other end, 24 miles and almost half-an-hour later, the blush of dawn has given way to the blue skies of a bright, Louisiana morning.

Advertisement

This incredible bridge is called the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, and its history matches the growth of twentieth-century New Orleans. It has become an icon of the region while holding the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge that runs continuously over water anywhere on Earth. For decades it was the world's longest bridge. When its original two-lane span opened on Aug. 30, 1956, it was a marvel of engineering that utilized innovative bridge construction techniques. The Causeway's success led to a second, parallel span opening in 1969.

Not every drive across the Causeway goes as smoothly as imagined above, and the bridge isn't without challenges. With 30,000 cars crossing the bridge every day — an astounding 11 million per year — there have been inevitable growing pains. The Causeway's spans have needed to be modified to handle the challenges. It's all part and parcel of being one of the most important roadways leading to the city of New Orleans.

Advertisement