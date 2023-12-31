Elco PT Boats: A Guide To The Impressive WWII Torpedo Patrols

When you think of Naval vessels, you're likely to conjure up gargantuan aircraft carriers and submarines. Chances are you would never think of a PT boat, and that's if you even know what one is. The only reason a PT boat might sound vaguely familiar is probably due to its association with John F. Kennedy (JFK) and just maybe the movie "PT-109" that was made about his time in the Navy during World War II.

The "PT" stands for Patrol Torpedo (motor torpedo boats or MTBs) and were initially built as annoying anti-ship weapons capable of high-speed torpedo attacks against much larger targets. As the Navy training booklet "Know Your PT Boat" from 1945 characterized them, they were small but mighty at no more than 80 feet long. Granted, they were not as small as the barrier tugboats, the Boomin' Beavers, but then again, those weren't used for attack purposes.

PTs were cheap and easy to build, so they were considered expendable. They were also the "fastest warship afloat" and could dart in and around the shallowest waters at blistering speeds making them ideally suited for scouting missions, disrupting enemy supply lines, dropping mines, laying down smoke screens, rescuing troops, and other activities where a small craft was more advantageous.

[Featured image by National Museum of Health and Medicine via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]