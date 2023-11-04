Meet The Navy's Charming Barrier Tugboats: The Boomin' Beavers

When you think of the many ships in the United States Navy's fleet, the first ones that probably spring to mind are likely the big, behemoth aircraft carriers or maybe the vaunted destroyers. It almost certainly isn't the littlest boat in their fleet. Say hello to the tiny tugboat, affectionally referred to as the Boomin' Beaver.

The diminutive Beavers are a class of security tug used to set up and operate floating underwater barriers known as Port Security Barriers – aka booms – around Navy ships, docks, and bases. It's basically a perimeter security fence that keeps the riff-raff from getting too close to the expensive merchandise.

These particular tugboats (aka boom boats) were first built back in the 1970s by Chuck's Boat and Drive, a builder in Longview, Washington, to help loggers steer freshly cut timber down rivers. The Navy needed a small but tough tug with enough power and maneuverability to open and close the boom gates.

According to Defense Department records, the Navy awarded Chuck's a contract for 13 boats in 2002 in the amount of $2,335,379. Over the next four years, the company provided millions of dollars worth of tugs to the Navy. However, the exact number supplied is unknown.

[Featured image by Grant G. Grady via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY Public Domain]