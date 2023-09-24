10 Revolutionary Warships That Changed Navy Warfare Forever

Naval warfare has been part of human history for as long as humans have taken to the sea. From ancient Rome to the Age of Exploration, boat building and the development of organized naval fleets allowed kingdoms and principalities the opportunity to project power beyond their own shores, often to faraway lands. As naval experience grew and shipbuilding techniques improved, the vessels used to project power grew, and the development of guns and cannons provided the greatest leap toward increasing the power of an individual ship. Along the way, the ships built by the most powerful kingdoms changed from being sailing vessels to warships meant for engaging in battle on the open seas.

As we entered the era of the warship, kingdoms and, later, nation-states built grand and powerful navies to defend territory, engage adversaries, and conquer foreign lands. The first warships, armed with cannons and propelled by the wind, sailed around the globe, collecting riches and increasing the power of their home countries, including England and Spain. Wind propulsion gave way to steam, which would eventually give way to petroleum before nuclear power entered the engine rooms of modern warships.

Furthermore, muzzle-loading brass cannons firing metal balls gave way to modern artillery and the arming of warships with advanced guided missiles now prevalent on the most powerful warships in service. Technical advancements throughout naval history changed the fundamentals of shipbuilding repeatedly. Among the many examples of warships that sparked a revolution in naval technology around the world, these 10 changed warfare on the high seas forever.