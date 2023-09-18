USS Monitor & CSS Virginia: The Duel That Changed Naval Warfare

Ironclad warships had already been produced by France and England by 1861, and when President Lincoln received word of the Confederates building one of their own, he gave the order for the Union Navy to have its own ironclads. Swedish-American inventor John Ericsson brought forth a novel plan for a ship made almost entirely of iron that would feature a rotating gun turret that could be aimed without turning the whole ship. Although he encountered some resistance, his plans were nonetheless accepted and construction began.

The design of the boat was more akin to a raft, as it was shallow and sat low in the water. It was ill-suited for sailing at sea and would be used for littoral operations only. The huge iron turret only carried two guns, which was unheard of at the time but could have the effect of many more because they could be rapidly reloaded and aimed in different directions without turning the boat itself. Seven inches of iron plating covered the entire vessel and the flat deck sat only a few inches above the waterline, giving little for the enemy to target with their guns.

The Monitor was completed in only 101 days, weighed 1,000 tons, and was 180 feet in length. Its screw was powered by a large steam engine and a smaller one operated the rotating turret. Top speed of six knots was attained in trials but steering proved to be almost impossible. However, a quick fix was devised by Ericsson, and the Monitor was repaired and certified for service on March 6, 1862. Despite this, the Monitor was not perfect, and many problems appeared throughout the ship. Nonetheless, expediency was an overarching priority, and its crew would have to cope with any deficiencies on the go.