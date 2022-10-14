12 Inventors Killed By Their Own Inventions

Inventors are often characterized in popular media as eccentric. They're stylized with wild hair and a disregard for their own safety or the safety of others. This is the model for your Doc Browns and your Rich Sanchezs. They do incredible things, push the collective knowledge and ability of humanity into the future, and they usually put themselves or other people in danger in the process. In reality, most inventors are ordinary people or collections of people with extraordinary ideas.

When we stop to think, it's clear that every innovation we enjoy in modern life can be traced back to an enterprising inventor, or a collection of them. The indoor toilet, refrigerators with built-in ice dispensers, the car you drive to work, and the television you watch when you get home were all crafted first inside the minds of inventors. The line between genius and ill-advised scientific misadventures is awfully thin and some inventors lean a little closer to the stereotype.

These ill-fated individuals took incredible risks in the pursuit of knowledge, or else they were just terribly unlucky. Whatever the reason, sometimes when you're trying to bring something new to life, you end up accidentally ending your own.