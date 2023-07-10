The Incredible History Of The USS Constitution: The World's Oldest Ship Still Afloat

The United States has the most advanced and technologically capable armaments in the world, and its Navy has the biggest, strongest, and most fearsome ships on the sea. Yet, there was a time that the U.S. Navy was but a fledgling organization seeking to assert itself among the long-established great powers of the world, including the empires of the British, French, and Spanish. While the Continental Army of the American Revolution was accompanied by a Continental Navy, most naval power on the side of the colonies was projected by its ally, France. But once independence had been established, it was up to the United States itself to provide its own security, and that meant establishing its own military organizations.

The forces amassed to gain independence would later be rolled into official fighting forces for the new country. While many of the founders, such as Jefferson and Madison, objected to having a standing army, others, including Adams, strongly advocated for the creation and keeping of a standing military, much like other world powers of the day. Shortly after the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Navy was founded. At about the same time, the construction of naval ships commenced, including the USS Constitution, which still exists today. This is the incredible story of that ship, the oldest one still afloat today.