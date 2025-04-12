Can You Tow A Car Parked In Front Of Your Driveway?

If you live in an area where ample parking is hard to come by, then you've likely had your fair share of battles with individuals parking near or on your property. It can be especially frustrating to find an unwanted car positioned directly in front of your driveway and blocking you in or out. As tempting as it might be to call a friend with one of these pickup trucks with high towing capacities to remove the problem vehicle, you may want to think twice before making such a drastic move.

Parking at the curb in front of someone's house isn't normally illegal, as most roads are publicly accessible. However, blocking either a public or private driveway is unlawful in many places. For instances, Georgia law only allows cars to park in front of driveways to pick up or drop off passengers, while California considers it illegal unless you're doing so to avoid traffic incidents or by the direction of emergency personnel. Additionally, cars left unattended for extended periods — even where street parking is permitted — can often be towed at the request of a resident.

And if the driver hasn't taken proper precautions for long-term parking, there may be more to worry about than legal trouble. Should you see a car you believe is illegally parked in front of your driveway, first check your local laws to ensure it fits the criteria. If it is truly parked illegally and you can't find the vehicle's owner, you can usually either call local law enforcement or a towing company. Keep in mind that a written notice may be required in order for the car to be taken, and you should always check local laws before taking action.

