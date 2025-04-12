Can You Tow A Car Parked In Front Of Your Driveway?
If you live in an area where ample parking is hard to come by, then you've likely had your fair share of battles with individuals parking near or on your property. It can be especially frustrating to find an unwanted car positioned directly in front of your driveway and blocking you in or out. As tempting as it might be to call a friend with one of these pickup trucks with high towing capacities to remove the problem vehicle, you may want to think twice before making such a drastic move.
Parking at the curb in front of someone's house isn't normally illegal, as most roads are publicly accessible. However, blocking either a public or private driveway is unlawful in many places. For instances, Georgia law only allows cars to park in front of driveways to pick up or drop off passengers, while California considers it illegal unless you're doing so to avoid traffic incidents or by the direction of emergency personnel. Additionally, cars left unattended for extended periods — even where street parking is permitted — can often be towed at the request of a resident.
And if the driver hasn't taken proper precautions for long-term parking, there may be more to worry about than legal trouble. Should you see a car you believe is illegally parked in front of your driveway, first check your local laws to ensure it fits the criteria. If it is truly parked illegally and you can't find the vehicle's owner, you can usually either call local law enforcement or a towing company. Keep in mind that a written notice may be required in order for the car to be taken, and you should always check local laws before taking action.
How to prevent unwanted cars from blocking your driveway
While it's no fun to have your driveway compromised by such an obstruction, that car is still someone else's property, and you can face major consequences should it be removed unlawfully. These can range from creating strained relationships with neighbors to potentially facing legal action and hefty fines. The United States has some strange driving laws, but the best way to avoid finding a car inconveniently parked in front of your driveway is through gentle prevention.
While it may be impossible to entirely stop everyone from doing so, making it loud and clear that you don't want such intrusion can make a driver think twice before parking near your property. The simplest methods are through the use of visual deterrents such as "No Parking" signs, traffic cones, or chains that block off the problematic parking spot. You'll want to make sure you're permitted to do so in your area, so check your local laws first and make sure you're not blocking any public rights of way.
You can always call your local police department's non-emergency number for more information. If you're able to, installing security cameras is another great option, as people may notice these and decide to park somewhere else. In extreme circumstances, you may even be able to get help from your local government. If your driveway is obscured by trees or shrubbery, you can potentially request to have the curb on each side of your driveway painted yellow to help it stand out. This may require persistent effort on your part, including having your property surveyed.