5 Precautions To Take When Parking Your Vehicle Long-Term

When you bought your car, storing it for an extended period was probably one of the last things on your mind. However, things come up, and sometimes it's necessary to put it in long-term storage. When this happens, simply parking your car and forgetting about it isn't enough. You need to prepare your vehicle for the weeks or months it'll be sitting idle to keep it safe, prevent damage, and ensure it's ready to hit the road the next time you are.

You may think not much can go wrong when your car is parked long term. After all, you won't be driving it, so there will be less wear and tear on your vehicle, and the probability of getting into an accident drops to zero. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. While you won't have to worry about another driver hitting you or adding more miles to your vehicle while it's in storage, a lot can go wrong when you park your car long-term, including the battery dying and tires developing flat spots from constant pressure on the same place. The good news is there are steps you can take to keep your car in good condition while it takes a break from the road.