How To Prevent Flat Spots On Tires During Storage

The lower a vehicle tire's pressure, the more susceptible it is to developing a flat spot. Naturally, then, you'll want to be sure to keep on top of those levels prior to storage. Don't over-inflate your tires (that risks compromising performance and an increased chance of them blowing or other dangerous failures), but ensure they're in top driving condition before you pack them/your car away. If you're careful to do so, they have a better chance of still being in that condition when you need them again.

Flat spots can develop from the constant pressure of the ground and the car's weight. Since the wheel isn't turning, the part of the tire on the floor bears the brunt of everything. If you have access to jack stands, use them to keep your tires elevated. Depending on where your vehicle is being stored, this may not be possible. In these cases, where risks can't be prevented entirely, they can be reduced. Use tire cushions — which have the advantage of being able to be used almost anywhere — to provide tires with a less harsh surface.

Though flat spots tend to be short-lived, some can be more stubborn and problematic. This guide will explain how to rid your tires of them if they develop, what to do about "permanent' flat spots, and the factors that can cause them in the first place.