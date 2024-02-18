How Often Should You Start A Car In Storage?

There are many reasons to put your vehicle in storage. Maybe it's a seasonal ride that you don't want on the road during the winter, or you need to properly protect an investment and your home garage is a little too overcrowded. Regardless of the reasoning, there's a risk that comes with keeping your car locked away out of view: It's out of sight, out of mind, and quite easy to forget.

This may not sound inherently bad. After all, the whole point is to not worry about it, but cars weren't meant to sit in place for a prolonged period. Not too dissimilar to a person, when a vehicle is stagnant for too long, its components can start to deteriorate or become problematic in different ways. That's why Edmunds' seasoned automotive expert and senior consumer advice editor Ronald Montoya suggests that a vehicle in storage should be run every two weeks. Even more than that, though, he states that you should take your car out for a brief 15-minute drive to keep the mechanics running properly.

Your car may look like a metallic behemoth that can withstand just about anything, but underneath the hood is a sensitive system of wires and components that are designed to move.