5 Tips For Storing Your Motorcycle During The Winter

Plenty of motorcycle enthusiasts live in climates where it's just not feasible to take their bikes out for a ride during parts of (or all of) the winter. Cold temperatures can wreak havoc on motorcycles, which are more vulnerable to the elements than full-bodied automobiles, and other factors like the corrosive nature of rock salt also pose hazards to bikes that are typically not an issue the rest of the year.

As the days become shorter and the nights become colder, at some point, bikers will likely need to put their vehicles aside until the spring. It's important that when they do this, though, they're not just forgetting about their bikes but thoroughly preparing them to endure weeks or months of lying dormant. Otherwise, when it's finally warm enough to start riding again, they may find their motorcycles are no longer in the same condition they were when they were first put away.

There are plenty of things you can do to winterize your motorcycle and prepare it for winter storage, making sure it stays in great shape throughout the months you won't be using it. Here are five tips for storing your motorcycle during the winter.