What You Should Do If Your Motorcycle Is Stolen

Unfortunately, many motorcycle owners have experienced the same dreaded moment: you go outside to hop on your bike, only to realize it's not where you remember parking it. Maybe you shrug it off, assuming you put it in the garage last night but forgot, only to check and see that it is as empty as your usual parking spot. It may take a couple of minutes to come to terms with the reality of the situation, but you'll accept it soon enough — your motorcycle has been stolen, and there's a good chance you'll never see it again. What do you do now? Who do you contact?

If you're like most people, your first point of contact will probably be a friend or loved one who will get to hear your exasperated rant about thieves and your missing bike. Once you get that out of your system, though, there are a few entities you need to contact sooner rather than later if you want any chance of recovering the motorcycle — or, at least, getting reimbursed for its value so you can buy a replacement.