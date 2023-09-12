Does The Gas In Your Car Go Bad If It Sits Too Long? Here's What You Need To Know

The average fuel economy of American vehicles has been steadily rising since the turn of the century, from 19.3mpg in 2004 to a record high of 25.4 in 2020. While this means drivers are spending less on gas and putting fewer harmful emissions into the environment, it also means fuel is sitting in our tanks a little longer than it did back in the days of gas-guzzling muscle cars.

While most of us are probably still burning through a full tank far faster than it takes for fuel to go bad, what if you're going on an extended vacation or storing your car for the winter? What exactly is it that makes gas go bad, exactly how long does it take, and what can you do to prevent it from happening?

Gasoline stays fresh for a month or two until the more volatile compounds start to evaporate, reducing the combustibility of the fuel. If you have a car that is sitting in your driveway unused, simply topping it off with some fresh fuel occasionally will make sure fuel aging doesn't become too much of a problem.