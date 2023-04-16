3 Battery Trickle Chargers For Your Car (And Why You Might Need One)

A trickle charger is a simple device that plugs into the outlet in your garage (or outside, where available). The charging unit is connected to the terminals on your battery and a main power source to maintain or add to the charge level of your car's battery unit. Like any other accessory for your vehicle, they can be purchased for premium or bargain pricing levels, depending on your needs.

Generally speaking, a trickle charger should offer low amperage to affect a slow charge of the battery. This provides for the health and longevity of the unit more effectively than a fast charge will if used routinely. Alternatively, a more substantial unit may fit the bill to juice up a nearly dead battery.

In the same way that electric vehicle range diminishes in cold weather (up to around a 35% dropoff in some instances), cars with an internal combustion engine (ICE) and a standard battery experience starting trouble on occasion when the weather becomes colder. A trickle charger provides a slow infusion of electric current to the battery, keeping it from discharging when not in use and maintaining functionality more efficiently. If you've experienced problems starting the car after long periods on vacation or during the winter, for example, a trickle charger may be the perfect solution to keep your vehicle running without issue.