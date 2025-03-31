5 Cheap New Trucks With High Towing Capacities

Affordability is certainly a top concern when it comes to buying any new vehicle — knowing just how much you can afford will guide your search. When utility purchases like trucks, however, capability is pretty high on the list of priorities too. Towing capacity often takes a close second in truck-shopping, making sure that the truck you buy is up to the task, whether that task is occasionally pulling around a small utility trailer, or transporting something larger on a more regular basis. The trucks listed here consider both priorities: price and towing power. These are relatively inexpensive trucks that have high tow ratings for their class.

Before we start quoting manufacturer tow ratings, though, there are a few things worth remembering. For starters, not all tow ratings apply to every version of a truck. For instance, the top tow rating often requires the most powerful engine available, and it requires leaving out options like four-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive systems often weigh a few hundred pounds, which can weigh the truck down, subsequently giving it a lower towing capacity.

So, many of the trucks on this list will be the base trim available, not just because they're cheap, but because they offer more towing capacity than their top-trim counterparts. What's more, luxury versions of pickup trucks are often weighed down by their long lists of creature comforts. These include massaging seats, which aren't exactly lightweight, and they'll affect overall towing capacity along with GCWR, even if it's just by a few pounds.

