Are Car Dealerships Really Banned From Selling Vehicles On Sunday?

In many states, buying a car at a dealership on a Sunday is no different from buying one on any other day of the week. In fact, it might come as a surprise to some residents of California or New York to realize that the opportunity to visit a car dealership on a Sunday isn't something that can be done everywhere in the country. 13 States prohibit car dealerships from opening on Sundays, and six other states have partial restrictions.

Advertisement

These restrictions are part of the USA's Blue Laws, which date back to the 1600s and originally covered a whole range of activities. Opening your barbershop in Colorado on Sunday was illegal in the early 20th century. In Texas, you couldn't buy clothing, furniture, jewelry, or electrical goods on Sundays until the law was changed in 1985. Bergen County in New Jersey has stricter blue laws than the rest of the state. It doesn't just ban car dealerships from opening on Sundays, retailers are also prohibited from selling clothing, furniture, and household items.

However, in most of the country, Blue Laws these days only apply to hunting, alcohol, and cars. Sunday car purchasing laws vary across states, with different exceptions and penalties in place. Even when selling a car on a Sunday isn't illegal, many dealerships still choose not to open on Sundays, so it's always best to check beforehand wherever you are.

Advertisement