12 Things First-Time Buyers Always Get Wrong About Buying A New Car

The experience of buying a new car can be exciting and gut-wrenching all at the same time. Heading off to a dealership to explore options and negotiate a deal you're happy with is an endeavor you may have imagined hundreds of times during your research. But for anyone actually going through this process, the real world experience is often much different from the romanticized visions in your mind's eye. Car dealers are a clever bunch, and they use a variety of methods to steer the conversation with buyers in their favor.

This is particularly true of interactions car salesmen have with first-time buyers. As a novice in the car buying arena, you may be susceptible to a few simple mistakes and vulnerabilities that dealerships work to capitalize on. Unlike a grocery store, with listed prices and a business model that is largely customer-driven, a car dealership is a place of negotiation and sometimes high pressure. It's easy to find yourself in the hot seat if you aren't fully prepared for the task ahead.

Fortunately, avoiding some of these mistakes is as simple as planning ahead. Opting to bring a friend or family member along can help ease the tension, and seeking pre-approval for your own source of financing can swing the conversation back to neutral footing. Here are some of the most common mistakes that first-time buyers find themselves making.

