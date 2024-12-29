These 10 Used Cars Will Have You Paying Outrageous Insurance Prices

Sticker shock on new vehicles is real in a world where a 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor gets a $60,000 suggested price. The workmanlike third-generation Ranger on our list of used pickups that would make a great first truck would be ashamed.

Advertisement

That 2024 Ranger is far from alone. The cost of new vehicles has skyrocketed in recent years, as cars with names like Grand Wagoneer L and F-150, once staples of rugged affordability, see prices soar. That's to say nothing of exotics or modern American muscle cars.

Turning to a used car is a smart, affordable choice for many drivers. But getting it off the lot is just the first part. Regular, mistake-free maintenance is vital to keeping a car reliable, and that costs money. Yet the most significant cost of owning a car is not upkeep; it's insurance. The calculation of every car purchase should include quotes from multiple insurance providers factored into the monthly budget from the moment you find a desirable car in the proper price range.

Advertisement

The cost of insurance varies wildly and depends on many factors, with your driving record and age the two most prominent. However, insurance rates can also depend on marital status, location, credit history, and more. Premium performance or luxury vehicles, especially, demand premium insurance rates. Using government data and insurance company reports, here are 10 used cars that will have you paying outrageous insurance prices.