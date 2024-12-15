6 Of The Most Powerful BMW Models Ever Made, Ranked By Horsepower
Known for impressive build quality, luxury, and a storied history of high-performance models, BMW has all sorts of plush models to highlight throughout their many decades as an automaker. There's a long list of iconic BMW cars worth talking about, including several models that will have you speeding around a racetrack in no time — one of BMW's calling cards.
Many modern BMW sedans, SUVs, and sports cars are considered leaders in their classes and they receive top marks when it comes to luxury accommodations. However, they're also big on fun and especially power. To give you an idea, we have put together a list of some of the most powerful ones. Fun fact: of the six most powerful BMWs ever made, none of them fall below 600 horsepower. To get a spot on this list, these vehicles need to be U.S. street legal production units — so no race cars here.
#6 2025 BMW M8 Competition (and others) – 617 horsepower
There are several vehicles under the BMW umbrella that offer 617 hp — and they're all tied for the sixth spot on this list. First, is the 2025 BMW M8 — that's the model we'll discuss here. However, it's worth mentioning the 2025 X6 M Competition which also puts out 617 hp. Then, there's the 2023 M5 Competition, which also makes 617 hp. Want more? Well, the 2025 X5 M Competition is happy to oblige — it also has 617 hp. Why the repetitive nature of this magic number? Several different BMW models share engines and that's the case with the vehicles listed in this section.
Under the hood of the 2025 M8 (and the other BMWs mentioned) is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. It's an engine you'll see in almost every model on this list –- it's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and it puts power to the ground via all-wheel drive. With the aforementioned 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, BMW estimates that the 2025 M8 Competition will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds. Not too shabby for a car that weighs over 4,500 pounds. Fuel economy is about where you'd expect it with a coupe this powerful, with the EPA estimating that the 2025 M8 Competition will return 17 mpg combined. The base price for a 2025 M8 Competition Coupe? $140,975 – before you start adding any options.
#5 2022 BMW M5 CS – 627 horsepower
On sale for just one year and then pulled, the 2022 BMW M5 CS was limited in its production, but its power was off the charts. The CS, which stands for Competition Sport, was the highest-performance version of the M5 in 2022. It came with just four seats (instead of the typical five) with two bucket seats for rear passengers. It was powered by the S63 engine – the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that's a repeat offender on this list — and it put out 627 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission was standard.
With those numbers, the 2022 M5 CS edges out the 2025 M8 Competition for the number five spot here. Zero to 60 mph, according to BMW, took just 2.9 seconds. The 2022 M5 CS was also one of the fastest BMWs ever made, with a top speed of 190 miles per hour (the same top-speed offered by the 2025 M8 Competition coupe). The CS suspension was stiffer than that of the standard M5 Competition and it came with aggressive Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. It used lots of lightweight materials like carbon fiber and it tipped the scales at 4,114 pounds – 230 pounds lighter than the M5 Competition. Fuel economy checked in at the same level as the non-CS version of the M5, but it wasn't much to write home about – 17 mpg combined according to the EPA. Starting price for the M5 CS back in 2022 was $143,995.
#4 2023-2025 BMW XM – 644 horsepower
With a number of aggressive angles and harsh styling on nearly every body panel, the BMW XM isn't exactly an exercise in styling restraint. Introduced in 2022 as a 2023 model (and still standing with the same horsepower rating in 2025), the XM makes a bold statement even when it's standing still. As you'd probably expect by now, the 2025 XM is powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, but this one comes with a hybrid powertrain to spice things up. The XM makes 483 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque from the V8, but the electric motor and 19.2-kWh battery generate an additional 194 hp and 207 lb-ft, for a total of 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.
The hybrid electric motor is integrated into the XM's 8-speed automatic transmission and at full throttle it will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. With the optional M Driver's Package, the XM has a top speed of 168 miles per hour — not bad for an SUV. According to the EPA, the XM can go 31 miles on EV power, and from there, it's rated at 14 mpg combined. Starting price for the big hybrid SUV is $159,925.
#3 2024-2025 BMW i7 M70 – 650 horsepower
For the first time on our list, there's a BMW not powered by a twin-turbo V8 — the i7. The i7 is a large electric sedan that shares exterior looks with its gas-powered sibling, the 7 Series. The 2025 i7 is available in three different trim levels: eDrive50, xDrive60, and M70. The M70 is the most powerful of the bunch. With two electric motors and a large 101.7-kWh battery, it produces 650 hp and an astonishing 749 lb-ft of torque. The i7 M70 was introduced in 2023 as a 2024 model, and its power ratings carry over to 2025.
The curb weight for this big electric sedan is 6,191 pounds. Even all that weight can't hold this torque monster back though, with a quoted acceleration time from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Depending which wheels you get your i7 with (20 or 21 inch) the electric range estimate from the EPA maxes out between 268 miles and 285 miles. Expect that number to drop quickly if you're doing a lot of those 3.5-second zero-to-60 runs around town. On top of being the most powerful car on our list so far, it's also the most expensive, with a starting price of $169,675.
#2 2025 BMW M5 – 717 horsepower
If you ever had any question about the M5's commitment to performance, it should be answered by the fact that there are two M5's on this list. The M5, redesigned for 2025, is the first year of the 7th generation of the performance sedan and it does so with all the requisite figures. Under the hood is the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (shock) and like with the XM, this one is paired with a hybrid system, outgunning the power of the previous-generation 2023 M5 by a significant margin.
The 2025 M5 makes 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, and BMW claims that it will go from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds – just a smidge faster than the i7. The 2025 M5 is pretty heavy though — the hybrid system adds nearly 900 pounds to the plush-and-powerful sedan, with the final curb weight checking in at 5,390 pounds. Thankfully, to take away some of the sting of such a heavy performance vehicle, BMW has promised that the M5 Touring (a wagon) is destined for the United States — a first for the M5. Fuel economy estimates aren't out for the M5 just yet but BMW estimates that the hybrid battery will take you about 25 miles on a single charge. Starting price for the 2025 M5 sedan is $120,675.
#1 2024-2025 BMW XM Label Red – 738 horsepower
The most powerful M model ever made and the most powerful production BMW to ever be produced for the United States, the BMW XM Label Red is big on numbers. The Label Red is powered by the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that the standard XM is powered by, but power is increased to 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque with the Label Red's internal combustion motor. Add that to the 194 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque you get from the electric motor and you achieve the magic numbers for the XM Label Red: 738 and 738.
The Label Red was introduced in 2024 and it continues to be sold as a 2025 model, with no changes to horsepower. With 738 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, the 2025 Label Red continues to offer nearly 100 hp more than its standard XM sibling. Acceleration is significantly quicker, rocketing the SUV from zero to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. That's fast enough to beat out most sports cars, let alone SUVs. It even set the record for hybrid-electric SUVs at Pike's Peak in Colorado — going from the start line to the summit in 10 minutes and 48.6 seconds. Of course the XM Label Red still has to do battle with bonkers SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus, and the Aston Martin DBX707, but it's definitely a competitive fight. The starting MSRP in 2025 for the BMW XM Label Red is $185,925.