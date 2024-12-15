6 Of The Most Powerful BMW Models Ever Made, Ranked By Horsepower

On sale for just one year and then pulled, the 2022 BMW M5 CS was limited in its production, but its power was off the charts. The CS, which stands for Competition Sport, was the highest-performance version of the M5 in 2022. It came with just four seats (instead of the typical five) with two bucket seats for rear passengers. It was powered by the S63 engine – the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that's a repeat offender on this list — and it put out 627 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission was standard.

Advertisement

With those numbers, the 2022 M5 CS edges out the 2025 M8 Competition for the number five spot here. Zero to 60 mph, according to BMW, took just 2.9 seconds. The 2022 M5 CS was also one of the fastest BMWs ever made, with a top speed of 190 miles per hour (the same top-speed offered by the 2025 M8 Competition coupe). The CS suspension was stiffer than that of the standard M5 Competition and it came with aggressive Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. It used lots of lightweight materials like carbon fiber and it tipped the scales at 4,114 pounds – 230 pounds lighter than the M5 Competition. Fuel economy checked in at the same level as the non-CS version of the M5, but it wasn't much to write home about – 17 mpg combined according to the EPA. Starting price for the M5 CS back in 2022 was $143,995.

Advertisement