Dodge Viper: The Rise And Fall Of A Fan-Favorite Supercar

Although in the grave for seven years and counting, the Dodge Viper remains one of the most famous nameplates in supercar history. Brutally powerful, charmingly uncouth, and undeniably menacing, the Viper caught and held the attention of the car-buying public for 25 years.

However, the Viper's history actually dates back to the 1960s, and not in the way one might think. Its true genesis lies across the Atlantic Ocean in the nascent post-war cottage industry of British carbuilders. The relationship between British and American car builders has long been one of competition and collaboration. The Lola Mk 6 GT sired the original Ford GT40, and several classic British cars stuffed American V8 engines under the hood. The two nations might drive on opposite sides of the road, but each can agree: British style and American power are as classic a combination as peanut butter and chocolate.

The tale of the Viper begins in an unlikely place: a lesser-known British Roadster called the AC Ace, which car honks might recognize as the progenitor of another American legend, the Shelby AC Cobra. Join us as we document the rise and fall of one of America's fan-favorite supercars: the Dodge Viper.

