10 Of The Best TVs You Can Buy In 2024 (According To Consumer Reports)

All of Consumer Reports' top picks use either OLED or QLED panels for their displays, with the Samsung QN90D QLED TV using the latter. While it's generally accepted that OLED panels can't be beat on pure picture quality, the advancements made in QLED technology means that there's less of a gap than there ever used to be. Plus, QLED screens can last longer than OLED, and there are several other differences between the two technologies that are worth reading up on if you weren't already aware.

The QN90D is Consumer Reports' highest rated QLED TV, and it gets great reviews from other experts too. The folks over at Tom's Guide gave it a four out of five star rating, praising its contrast and brightness but criticizing its high launch price, while PC Mag also rated the TV four stars out of five. That high price has recently come down, and the TV can now be frequently found with significant discounts. As of this writing, the 65-inch model is reduced to roughly $1,500 on Amazon.

As well as high picture quality, the QN90D also benefits from features like built-in Alexa compatibility and Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. However, Dolby Vision is notably missing. The TV runs on Tizen OS, and so should feel familiar to existing Samsung smart TV owners.

