10 Of The Best TVs You Can Buy In 2024 (According To Consumer Reports)
The pricing of modern TVs can seem completely illogical at first glance. On the one hand, some TVs can now be bought cheaper than ever, thanks to increasing competition from newer manufacturers and changing business models caused by the proliferation of smart TV technology. On the other hand, the most technologically advanced TVs on the market can cost as much as a new car. So, where does the best value lie? The answer is inevitably somewhere in the middle, but there's still so much choice out there that it can be hard to know where to look.
Consumer Reports tests scores of new gadgets every year, and so makes a great starting point for deciding which TVs are worth considering and which can be safely dismissed. We've combined the organization's top picks with commentary from reviewers across a range of trusted outlets to provide an overview of the best TVs available in 2024, according to the experts. Each offers excellent picture quality, plenty of useful features, and a sleek design, making them worth looking out for in holiday deals.
Samsung QN90D QLED TV
All of Consumer Reports' top picks use either OLED or QLED panels for their displays, with the Samsung QN90D QLED TV using the latter. While it's generally accepted that OLED panels can't be beat on pure picture quality, the advancements made in QLED technology means that there's less of a gap than there ever used to be. Plus, QLED screens can last longer than OLED, and there are several other differences between the two technologies that are worth reading up on if you weren't already aware.
The QN90D is Consumer Reports' highest rated QLED TV, and it gets great reviews from other experts too. The folks over at Tom's Guide gave it a four out of five star rating, praising its contrast and brightness but criticizing its high launch price, while PC Mag also rated the TV four stars out of five. That high price has recently come down, and the TV can now be frequently found with significant discounts. As of this writing, the 65-inch model is reduced to roughly $1,500 on Amazon.
As well as high picture quality, the QN90D also benefits from features like built-in Alexa compatibility and Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. However, Dolby Vision is notably missing. The TV runs on Tizen OS, and so should feel familiar to existing Samsung smart TV owners.
Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV
Sony's Bravia line of TVs spans a wide range of sizes and budgets, but for those who can justify the outlay, it's tricky to beat the Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV. The 65-inch variant retails for around $1,700, and boasts exclusive features for PlayStation 5 users including Auto Genre Picture Mode that optimizes the picture for different game types and Auto HDR Tone Mapping for optimal picture vibrancy. Those who prefer streaming movies to gaming aren't left out either, as the TV also boasts dedicated optimization modes for both Prime Video and Netflix.
Thanks to the built-in Google TV, there is also a wide variety of apps to choose from, including YouTube, Apple TV, and Disney+. The Bravia 8 OLED's ample features and impressive optimization earned it an 8.9 out of 10 rating from RTINGS and a five-star review from What HiFi, with the latter also praising its precise audio output. The TV's OLED screen means it can display deeper blacks than other display types, although it's far from exceptional in that regard. In fact, every TV that ranks even higher on the Consumer Reports list also uses OLED technology.
LG C3 OLED TV
Scroll down the list below and it becomes evident that a small handful of manufacturers are consistently ahead of the rest when it comes to making top-rated TVs. LG is one such manufacturer, and the LG C3 OLED TV still manages to score exceptionally higher despite being a 2023 model. Its older age means it can be picked up for a reduced price too, with a 65-inch variant discounted to $1,200 on Amazon as of this writing.
The TV runs on LG's own WebOS, with the most popular streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, available for download via the App Store. LG also offers its own free channel service through LG Channels, with around 300 channels available. The brand's OLED screens have been considered among the best on the market for years now, and the C3 is no different, with Wired highlighting its excellent color reproduction and versatile range of picture modes. The outlet gave the C3 a nine out of 10, matching the score given by RTINGS.
Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV
Alongside LG, Samsung is another of the most consistently highly rated TV manufacturers on the market. The Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV is, much like the C3, an older model, and so it can be readily picked up for a discount. As of this writing, the 65-inch variant is available for $1,350 on Amazon. Reviews from TechRadar and Tom's Guide praise its combination of OLED and quantum dot (QD) technology, which offers viewers the best of both worlds regarding brightness and accurate color reproduction.
It has a suite of high-end features, including Object Tracking Sound Lite, which matches the sound to the position of objects on the screen, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, which provides sharper graphics for dedicated gamers. Like all good high-end TVs, it also features 4K upscaling, so movies or other content that's being streamed in a lower resolution will be automatically upscaled using AI. It's also impressively thin, measuring just four millimeters (0.16 inches) in depth, so it should blend in seamlessly when mounted to a wall.
Samsung S95D QD-OLED TV
It might be significantly more expensive than the S90C, but for those with extra cash, the Samsung S95D QD-OLED TV offers an even more immersive experience. Among the new features for this 2024 model are an anti-reflection filter — particularly useful for buyers whose TVs will be placed in areas of stronger natural light — and Real Depth Enhancer, which aims to create a more lifelike on-screen object depth. There's no getting around the fact that this is a seriously pricey TV, although the 65-inch variant's currently discounted price of $2,300 on Amazon is slightly more palatable than its regular price of around $3,100.
It should be no surprise that, as one of the most advanced TVs that Samsung currently offers, it gets great reviews from critics. Trusted Reviews gave the TV a full five out of five stars, and What HiFi scored it just as highly even though its audio output wasn't the best on the market. For those that can afford it, the S95D remains one of the most capable TVs out there right now, but its high price and minor imperfections mean that there are better value for money options to be found.
Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED TV
The highest-rated Sony TV, according to Consumer Reports, is the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED TV, which offers an enticing mix of quantum dot and OLED technology. It's a 2023 model, but it's still more expensive to buy than many of its rivals, with a retail price of roughly $3,000 for a 65-inch variant. There's a lot on offer for the money, with the TV boasting a native 120Hz refresh rate and the same suite of PlayStation 5 exclusive features found on Sony's other high-end Bravia models.
The QD-OLED screen ensures a great picture, no matter whether you're gaming or streaming via one of the thousands of apps available via Google TV, and the TV also comes with a limited number of credits to use on movies via the Bravia Core app. It's a versatile option with plenty to offer, but the A95L isn't without its flaws.
One flaw highlighted by T3 is the unusual stand, which sees the TV's feet mounted at the very edge of the screen, meaning it won't fit on smaller surfaces. Another flaw, pointed out by Wired, is that the TV only includes two HDMI 2.1 ports despite its gaming credentials. However, none of that stopped both outlets from rating it very highly — the latter gave it a nine out of ten score, while the former awarded a full five out of five stars.
LG G3 OLED TV
LG's flagship 2023 model is the LG G3 OLED TV, which, like many models from previous years, can now be bought at a discount. The 65-inch version is available on Amazon for just under $2,000 as of this writing. It addresses one of the most common complaints about OLED TVs — that they aren't bright enough — with its Brightness Booster Max feature, which optimizes the picture for areas with more natural lighting. It's shipped with LG's 2023 Web OS, which includes access to several hundred free channels via LG Channels.
Both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are included for maximum theatrical effect, alongside Filmmaker Mode, which is designed to provide a closer viewing experience to the film's original cinematic release. Reviewer response to the TV's release was highly positive — as well as scoring top marks with Consumer Reports. The G3 also received two 4.5 out of five star reviews from TechRadar and Trusted Reviews.
Both mentioned that the TV's sound was a slight disappointment compared to its picture, even with the presence of Dolby Atmos. At the same time, Trusted Reviews pointed out that the stand not being included with the TV as standard seemed surprisingly stingy given its high price point. However, both agreed that the picture quality remained firmly among the best in class, as did the TV's suite of smart features.
LG C4 OLED TV
The latest iteration of LG's C-Series line of TVs is the LG C4 OLED TV, which brings a number of minor tweaks and improvements compared to the previous model. Unlike its rivals, LG has yet to commit to QD-OLED technology, instead preferring to stick to refining its existing OLED panels. It's a strategy that's working so far: the C4 offers some of the best image quality on the market at its price point, say reviews from What HiFi and CNET. That quality, combined with the C4's packed feature list, resulted in a verdict of five stars and 8.7 out of 10 from each outlet, respectively.
Among the returning features from the C3 are Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision, while LG's in-house brightness-boosting technology is borrowed from the previous flagship G3. The C4 also offers gamers a refresh rate of up to 144 hertz and four HDMI 2.1 ports. The likes of NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium also make a return appearance here. Unsurprisingly, the C4 is overshadowed by its pricier competitors, but for the money, it's among the very best on the market. As of this writing, the 65-inch version of the C4 is reduced to around $1,500 on Amazon.
Samsung S90D QD-OLED TV
The Samsung S90D QD-OLED TV is not quite the flagship model in Samsung's 2024 lineup — that title instead goes to the S95D — but it's the former that scores slightly higher marks in Consumer Reports' testing. Value for money is a key differentiator, as the S90D's current reduced price of $1,400 for a 65-inch TV is far cheaper than the flagship model.
Despite that, the S90D packs plenty of features, although reviews by RTINGS and Wired cite a few notable omissions. Dolby Vision is not offered on the Samsung, despite its appearance on the similarly priced LG C4, and there's no built-in Chromecast for streaming from other devices. Samsung's Tizen OS is present and correct in its latest form though, bringing with a wealth of popular apps. The Real Depth Enhancer feature found on the latest flagship Samsung TV can also be found here, alongside returning features such as Object Tracking Sound Lite. It's not without its minor annoyances, but for value, the S90D scores exceptionally well.
LG G4 OLED TV
Offered as LG's flagship TV for 2024, the LG G4 OLED TV takes top honors from Consumer Reports' testing. It receives similarly glowing reviews elsewhere, with RTINGS and What HiFi giving the model a 9.2 out of 10 and a perfect five-star rating. It's an all-rounder that manages to be equally appealing to gaming, movies, or sports fans, with a slew of dedicated modes and features designed to optimize viewing across all of them. A revised version of LG's Brightness Booster technology also helps the TV remain crystal clear in well-lit areas.
While its predecessor notably shipped without a stand, the 65-inch of the G4 fixes that flaw. As of this writing, it's available for around $2,250 on Amazon, putting it in line with Samsung's flagship S95D model. Like all of the other top-rated TVs here, the G4 is available in a variety of sizes, topping out at 97 inches. That's enough to fill even the largest rooms with OLED color, but for smaller rooms, a 55-inch version is also offered.
Samsung and Sony's best offerings come in a similarly large range of sizes and pack an equally broad range of features, so which one to pick comes down to personal preference as much as anything. In any case, it's difficult to go wrong with any of these top-rated picks, each of which gets the thumbs up from Consumer Reports.