6 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A Car At The Dealership

Everyone knows the old stereotype: car salespeople are pushy, rude, and, sometimes, dishonest. While I can say from experience that those words don't describe all car salespeople, I'll also say that many stereotypes exist for a reason. The sad reality is that almost all of these people make their living off of commissions, meaning that they'll often do whatever it takes to make a sale. It's understandable, as we're all trying to survive while keeping a roof over our heads and food in our mouths. However, it also sucks to be the victim of a scam or a dishonest sales tactic.

Unfortunately, it's on us to prepare ourselves for pushy salespeople. And just because many of these people are top-notch individuals who wouldn't tell a lie if their lives depended on it, much less to make a sale, we can't assume that all car salespeople will treat us decently. That means going into the process with a bit of an attitude. No, it doesn't mean you should be rude or act like you're better or smarter than the expert selling you the car. It does mean that you should speak firmly, be assertive, remain somewhat skeptical of what you hear, and try to avoid answering sneaky questions. Remember to cross-check any information you get at the dealership with legitimate, reputable facts found online or through another trusted source. If you feel particularly bullied or pushed while shopping, make an excuse, leave, and come back another day or check a different dealership — if someone is pushing you so hard that you begin to feel uncomfortable, they don't care about you or your needs, they're just looking for a paycheck.

