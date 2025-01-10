These States Don't Require Regular Car Inspections

Emissions testing and vehicle inspections are standard practices designed to promote and maintain road safety as well as reduce environmental pollution. Emissions testing in the U.S. measures the pollutants a car emits so that vehicles comply with federal air quality standards. Vehicle inspections assess a car's overall condition by checking components like brakes, lights, airbags, tires, and more. Together, these procedures help keep vehicles safe for drivers, passengers, and even pedestrians, while also minimizing their health and environmental impact.

Yearly or periodic vehicle inspections are mandatory in many states, serving as a preventive measure to catch issues before they lead to accidents or costly repairs. They also play a key role in reducing air pollution caused by older or malfunctioning vehicles. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, cars, trucks, and buses are the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, which cause climate change.

However, some states have chosen not to impose regular emissions testing and inspections on their residents. This raises questions about the potential risks and responsibilities for car owners in these states.