5 Common Problems With GE Refrigerators

The refrigerator is one of the most important parts of a kitchen. Without it, your fresh produce, cold beverages, and weekly meal prep would simply go to waste. When evaluating multiple brands, General Electric (GE) often comes out on top. In fact, in JD Power's 2025 U.S. Appliance Reliability Study, the GE side-by-side refrigerator ranked highest for reliability, one of the core reasons why GE remains a top seller across just about every big-box appliance store in the country. It is also one of the few refrigerator brands that manufactures its products right here in America.

However, being a reliable brand just means having fewer problems. When something does go wrong with a GE refrigerator, it tends to be one of a handful of recurring issues. GE fridges are popular, so their problems are well-documented across online repair forums and customer reviews. If you have an understanding of the lifespan of a refrigerator, it should be easy to tell if something's experiencing a common hiccup or reaching the end of the road.

It is also important to note that since 2016, GE Appliances has been owned by a Chinese company called Haier Smart Home, which also sells appliances under the Hotpoint and GE profile names. From your refrigerator not cooling to unusual knocking and grinding noises that disrupt your quiet evenings, in this guide, we have listed the five most common problems with GE refrigerators and provide straightforward fixes to get your appliances running smoothly again.