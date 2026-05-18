5 Common Problems With LG Refrigerators

Given the sheer breadth of options available to consumers, buying a new refrigerator can be a dizzying task. It can also be a fun one, however, because who doesn't enjoy bringing a shiny new appliance into their home, right? That's particularly true as modern refrigerators can be equipped with high-tech features that can make them more than just a convenient place to keep your perishables cool and fresh.

LG is, of course, one of several major refrigerator manufacturers that offer some of those high-tech upgrades on many of its new models, including the Door-In-Door InstaView that allows you to look inside without even opening the door. As cool as some of LG's new refrigerator tech can be, there are some things to consider before you purchase one of the appliances for your own home.

After all, even as some LG models have earned raves from the likes of Consumer Reports, the brand is just like many others on the market in that there are a few common issues you might encounter during the lifetime of your fridge. On top of that, many of them are only backed by a limited warranty. While many common issues may be manageable enough without the need to call a repair service, others could mean a heavy repair bill or even the need to purchase a new fridge. Here's a look at a few of the more common problems owners of LG refrigerators may encounter after the point of purchase.