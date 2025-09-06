The Popular Refrigerator Brand Reviewers Say You Should Avoid Buying

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the consumer electronics and home appliances market, and its products are often lauded for their quality. But over the past half a decade or so, the company has also amassed a rather unsavory reputation for selling expensive refrigerators that have troubled buyers. In 2019, a News 6 investigation (via YouTube) uncovered complaints from hundreds of families in Florida documenting problems plaguing their Samsung refrigerator, ranging from frozen parts and stuck ice buckets to heavy ice crystal build-up.

Meanwhile, an ABC 10 News coverage (via YouTube) unearthed reports of "dangerously high temperatures." Samsung reportedly asked some of the affected customers to cut the cords of their malfunctioning fridge and send in photographic evidence that they complied before they could get a refund or a replacement unit. It's important to note that they were asked to do this so they didn't resell the refrigerator. In 2022, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) launched an investigation into Samsung refrigerators following hundreds of complaints from buyers logged over a span of three years, ending in 2021. In the same year, some 80,000 users joined a Facebook group, documenting the performance woes of Samsung's cooling appliance.

The Korean electronics giant had the highest number of refrigerator-related complaints among its rival brands in 2022. Over the years, complaints piled on, and the status quo hasn't changed as of 2025. According to tests conducted by Consumer Reports, side-by-side refrigerators made by Samsung are "more likely than other brands and models to stop keeping food cold," owing to compressor issues, alongside labels such as Electrolux, Kenmore, and KitchenAid. Samsung bottom-freezers again appear in the list of cooling appliances that are "more prone than others to have icemaker problems."