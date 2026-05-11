Consumer Reports Ranks This LG Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator The Best In Its Class

Though its distinctive two letter name has come to mean different things over the years, LG has risen through the consumer ranks to become one of the more trusted manufacturers of appliances and electronics. Televisions, of course, continue to be a big seller for the manufacturer, with it ranking among the best of the major brands in that market. However, LG has also earned a solid reputation for its refrigerators, which indeed features a bottom-freezer model that just got shouted out by none other than Consumer Reports.

That model is LG's 33-Inch Wide Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, and according to a recent study by Consumer Reports, it is the best refrigerator you can currently buy in the 33-inch class. The fridge out ranked its closest competitor by a wide margin, with CR giving it top marks for temperature uniformity and thermostat performance. The LG also showed well in terms of energy efficiency, operating noise, and ease of use, even as CR noted issues with the appliance's crisper.

LG is currently selling the 33-inch Wide Bottom Freezer Refrigerator for $1,699. The Energy Star-rated appliance features adjustable shelves, LED lighting, door cooling features, and is equipped with LG's Multi-Air Flow System for increased food freshness. Yet despite the CR raves, it does front a potentially worrisome user rating of 3.7 stars on LG's website, with many owners claiming their device was prone to malfunction and that the manufacturer's customer service was less than satisfactory. So, you'll want to consider that before buying one.