5 Luxury Appliance Brands You Might Not Know Exist
Brand recognition is vital in the appliance market, communicating trust and quality to the buyer. You're much more likely to purchase an appliance from a company you recognize and have had a good experience with before. According to market research company YouGov, the most popular appliance brands in the U.S. are KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and GE Appliances.
We've all heard of mainstream appliance companies like Whirlpool and GE. Many of us might even have one of their dishwashers or tumble dryers in our homes. Most consumers consider factors like durability before they purchase a new appliance as well as other factors like user ratings, cost, how the appliance performs and meets our unique needs, and, of course, brand.
But what if we told you there's a whole world of luxury appliance brands out there that you've never heard of? If you're looking for top-notch performance, great reliability, and premium materials, brands like KitchenAid and GE may not cut it. Here are five luxury appliance brands that you might not have even realized are out there — something to consider if you're looking to kit out a bespoke kitchen or high-end utility room.
Miele
You may not have heard of German appliance company Miele, but it's been in business for more than 125 years. Created in 1899 by engineer Carl Miele and his business partner Reinhard Zinkann, Miele originally manufactured cream separators. Today, it's still guided by its original slogan, "Immer Besser," which means "Forever Better."
Miele's U.S. headquarters is located in Princeton, New Jersey, and there are several "experience centers" scattered across the U.S. These showrooms allow interested buyers to view Miele products and consult with experts about your needs. If you're invested in purchasing only products made in the U.S., Miele also has a production plant in Alabama, marking its first manufacturing venture in America. It makes kitchen appliances there that are exclusively for the North American market.
If you don't live near any of the experience centers, Miele appliances are sold online, through independent dealers, and at big box stores like Best Buy and Lowe's. Wirecutter has recommended its canister vacuums for years, and reviewers consistently insist that the brand is worth the price. SlashGear has even highlighted how Miele figures high in customer satisfaction in the past. The company's vacuum cleaners sold at Lowe's range in price from $399 to $999, while the brand's dishwashers and refrigerators at Best Buy are several thousand dollars or more.
Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS)
Signature Kitchen Suite (SKS) is a subsidiary of LG Electronics and is known for its pioneering, state-of-the-art technology. As its name implies, the company is focused only on kitchen appliances, from standard ranges and cooktops to wine refrigerators and ventilation hoods. SKS should be on your list if you're looking for sleek, ultra-modern appliances with understated styling that are designed to blend in rather than stand out.
Appliances from SKS offer much more than your standard Lowe's or Home Depot options. Buyers can expect touchscreen controls, wi-fi enabled smart appliances, and whisper-quiet performance. Some SKS ranges actually have a built-in sous vide module for anyone looking to get into some unorthodox cooking techniques that are usually reserved for fancy Michelin-star restaurants in major metropolitan areas. These luxury appliances have luxury price tags — the SKS 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with sous vide costs more than $17,000!
Many products connect via LG's ThinQ app, which allows users to turn on appliances, check cycles, and even monitor the health of the appliance. You can even set a custom melody for your refrigerator's door alarm or your dishwasher's cycle alert. You're unlikely to find one of these appliances for sale at a big box store like Best Buy or Lowe's; instead, check the SKS website to find a dealer near you.
Viking
If $17,000 for a range is a bit out of budget but you still want to explore luxury options, try Viking. While it does offer plenty of appliances in the five-figure range, buyers can also get a rangetop for under $6,000 or a refrigerator for just over $4,200. Viking is also a great choice if you're looking for commercial-grade appliances for your home — just be prepared to shell out the big bucks.
Arguably an appliance manufacturer that's a bit more well-known compared to others on this list, Viking introduced its first commercial-style range intended for home use in 1987. The company slowly expanded its product line to include refrigerators, cooktops, and even dishwashers. Their rangetops, however, continue to be the talk of the town and are renowned for their high output burners, with some hitting 23,000 BTUs for high-heat searing and boiling. The low-heat simmering burners are also celebrated for their precise heat control. Viking sells both gas and electric ranges in various sizes.
If you want to add a bit of color to your kitchen, some Viking appliances are available in a variety of colors, from traditional stainless steel and classic black to vibrant turquoise or pink. Its panel-ready dishwashers can match any style and color cabinet. Viking appliances are also made in America, manufactured in one of the company's three Mississippi plants.
Wolf, Cove, and Sub-Zero
Owned by Sub-Zero Corp, which also markets other appliances, Wolf focuses on cooktops and ovens. Cove, meanwhile, is the name of the company's dishwashers, while the eponymous Sub-Zero line, as you may have guessed, specializes in refrigeration.
Wolf ranges are known not just for their iconic red knobs (which are also available in standard, albeit more boring, colors) but also for their professional-grade performance. They are built to last not just for years, but decades according to Wolf, as each one is built by hand and individually tested. The company's dual-fuel range uses natural gas or liquid propane for the cooktop along with electric power for the oven. The 30" model with four burners starts at $9,180.
Cove offers only dishwashers, but its 24-inch panel-ready model is modestly priced (for the luxury sector) at $2,935. Buyers can customize the dishwasher to match their kitchen cabinetry for a modern, seamless look. This model is also available as an ADA-compliant option, with a lower height for easier loading and unloading. Sub-Zero offers three series of refrigerators, along with a line of wine fridges. The Classic Series is known for its iconic top-mounted grille, while the Designer series features integrated panels for a seamless look. The Pro Series is a line of stainless steel, commercial-style refrigerators. Buyers should expect to pay well over $10,000 for a Sub-Zero refrigerator.
JennAir
JennAir was the first company to debut downdraft ventilation in 1965, removing the need for overhead ventilation hoods for those that can afford it. Today, the company offers a wide range of kitchen appliances manufactured by Whirlpool Corporation, including modular, customizable column refrigeration. These types of fridges offer high levels of freedom in choosing your layout, and JennAir's options combine high performance (and high prices) with a sleek, modern look.
JennAir offers refrigerator and freezer column options in various sizes, from 18 inches to 36 inches, and in various panel styles. Buyers can opt for one column, two separated or joined columns, three separated or joined columns, and more. Prices start at about $8,000 for one column. Whirlpool refrigerators, including JennAir, typically rank well compared to competitors.
Shoppers will also appreciate JennAir's professional ranges, custom cooktops, ventilation options, and dishwashers and compactors. Its dishwashers are offered in two distinct styles: Rise and Noir. Rise offers a minimalist, stainless steel design, while Noir has a more dramatic, modern design with a laser-etched lace texture pattern inscribed behind the handle. Good Housekeeping tested a JennAir dishwasher and noted its high-end feel and quiet performance, naming it one of the best dishwashers on the market. Rise dishwashers are available for $1,699, while Noir models start at $1,499.