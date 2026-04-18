5 Luxury Appliance Brands You Might Not Know Exist

Brand recognition is vital in the appliance market, communicating trust and quality to the buyer. You're much more likely to purchase an appliance from a company you recognize and have had a good experience with before. According to market research company YouGov, the most popular appliance brands in the U.S. are KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and GE Appliances.

We've all heard of mainstream appliance companies like Whirlpool and GE. Many of us might even have one of their dishwashers or tumble dryers in our homes. Most consumers consider factors like durability before they purchase a new appliance as well as other factors like user ratings, cost, how the appliance performs and meets our unique needs, and, of course, brand.

But what if we told you there's a whole world of luxury appliance brands out there that you've never heard of? If you're looking for top-notch performance, great reliability, and premium materials, brands like KitchenAid and GE may not cut it. Here are five luxury appliance brands that you might not have even realized are out there — something to consider if you're looking to kit out a bespoke kitchen or high-end utility room.