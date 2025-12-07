This Is Considered The Best Vacuum Cleaner Brand By Customer Satisfaction

A new vacuum cleaner isn't a glamorous purchase and may not spark joy like a new car or gadget, but it is a crucial investment to help you maintain your living space. These cleaning accessories will likely outlast much of your other tech as well, with many consumers keeping their vacuums for an average of eight years. It should be considered an investment, and you'll want to be sure you get the most bang for your buck.

There are five main types of vacuums to consider, and the best choice for you may depend on the type of space you want to keep clean. Buyers can select from upright vacuums, canister vacuums, stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and handheld vacuums. When asked what is the leading brand, many may respond "Dyson, or course!" While these vacuums are known for excellent engineering and superior performance along with their high cost, are they really the best?

Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and the American Customer Satisfaction Index all say no, they may not always be the best choice. The "best" vacuum differs by category, however, but Samsung and Shark both repeatedly score better than Dyson.