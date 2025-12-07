This Is Considered The Best Vacuum Cleaner Brand By Customer Satisfaction
A new vacuum cleaner isn't a glamorous purchase and may not spark joy like a new car or gadget, but it is a crucial investment to help you maintain your living space. These cleaning accessories will likely outlast much of your other tech as well, with many consumers keeping their vacuums for an average of eight years. It should be considered an investment, and you'll want to be sure you get the most bang for your buck.
There are five main types of vacuums to consider, and the best choice for you may depend on the type of space you want to keep clean. Buyers can select from upright vacuums, canister vacuums, stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and handheld vacuums. When asked what is the leading brand, many may respond "Dyson, or course!" While these vacuums are known for excellent engineering and superior performance along with their high cost, are they really the best?
Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and the American Customer Satisfaction Index all say no, they may not always be the best choice. The "best" vacuum differs by category, however, but Samsung and Shark both repeatedly score better than Dyson.
The best varies by type
Before you spend too much time considering the best vacuum cleaner brand, you should decide what type you plan to purchase. Modern stick vacuums are popular but best for quick cleaning, while upright vacuums are a good choice for deep cleaning. Canister vacuums work great on hardwood floors but are difficult to store, while robot vacuums will do the job while you're away but sometimes only get surface dirt. Consider carefully if you have pets, carpet, or hardwood floors.
A 2021 J.D. Power report found that Samsung ranks best when it comes to robot vacuums, while Dyson and Shark topped stick vacuums. A more recent Consumer Reports article didn't have one Dyson on the list, however. It found that the best vacuums of 2025 include Kenmore Elite and Shark upright vacuums, several Miele canister vacuums, stick vacuums from Shark and Samsung, and an iRobot robotic vacuum. Consumer Reports' methodology includes lab tests along with ratings for reliability and owner satisfaction from survey data. It evaluates how well each vacuum picks up dirt, how much debris it holds, maneuverability, and noise level. Battery-powered models are also tested on run time. The best models are selected based on the highest overall score in each category.
The American Consumer Satisfaction Index in 2025 also rated vacuum cleaner brands and placed Samsung at the top of its list, followed by Shark and Bissel. Dyson came in fourth. It also looked at an array of benchmarks, including ease of operation, durability, warranty coverage, energy efficiency and more.
What should you consider when shopping for a new vacuum?
If you're gearing up to invest in a new vacuum cleaner, there's more to consider than just your flooring, though that should be a factor in your decision. If you have mostly hardwood or bare floors, a canister vacuum works best, according to Consumer Reports. If you have rooms full of carpeting, you should look for an upright vacuum. Pets can make vacuuming difficult, so if you tend to pick up a lot of pet fur when you clean, look for a vacuum that's made specifically to clean up after your pets.
Some of the most common features you'll want to look for include manual pile height adjustment if you have carpet; add-ons including crevice tools, extension hoses, and brushes; HEPA filters; and an on/off brush roll switch that will allow you to vacuum both carpet and hard floors.
Vacuums go on sale frequently, so there's really no "best time" to purchase one, but you can certainly look for sales during holidays, such as Black Friday or Memorial Day. Online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offer great selection, and you'll be able to check out user reviews. If you opt to purchase directly from the manufacturer, you may receive better customer support and warranty options.